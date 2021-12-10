Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Colt's IP access service chosen by Wasabi for its first data center in APAC

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/12/2021
Comment (0)

TOKYO, Japan – Colt Technology Services, a leading provider of agile, high bandwidth connectivity solutions, today announced that it is providing connectivity for Wasabi Technologies' new data center in Japan – the company's first data center in the APAC region.

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable 'hot cloud storage' for businesses all over the world, which enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition, with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Wasabi also integrates easily with S3 compatible applications, including in backup, archiving, and video surveillance storage.

When establishing its first data center in Japan, Wasabi was looking for a connectivity partner that met its criteria on cost and latency. Kaz Kuroda, Vice President APAC & Managing Director Japan for Wasabi Technologies, said, "The Asia Pacific market is one of the most important in the world. The demand for cost-efficient, fast, and reliable cloud storage is increasing day by day. As Wasabi expands its APAC business, we are confident that Colt's high quality, low latency, low cost and flexible service will support our growth. We look forward to working with Colt as we continue to establish our footprint across the Asia Pacific region."

One of the major advantages of partnering with Colt is its unparalleled global footprint, which will support Wasabi's strategic and aggressive growth plans. Having secured new funding and steadily increased its revenue, customer base and number of channel partners, the company is well positioned to play its part in the evolution of the cloud market and address the largest challenges facing organizations today, including ransomware, and delivering support for immutable backups that offer the highest level of protection in cloud storage.

Wasabi will also invest further to build out its proprietary software to match the global acceleration of storage in the cloud and enable next-gen Cloud 2.0 applications. With the added capabilities of Colt, Wasabi will also continue to expand its storage capacity around the world by opening new data centers, while increasing its distribution channels, partner networks, and cross-functional staff to drive its international growth effectively.

Colt's connectivity solutions are underpinned by the intelligent Colt IQ Network, which comprises 29,000 on net buildings and over 900 data centers across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs. Colt offers a one-stop shop for network, voice and cyber security services. Its customers are able to avoid engaging multiple local providers in order to comply with complicated local rules and restrictions, enabling them to expand their business globally only with Colt.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd

