Charter teams with Harmonic for virtual CMTS

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Charter Communications has selected Harmonic as its strategic technology partner to deploy virtual CMTS technology for next-gen broadband services. Aligned with Charter's network evolution, footprint expansion and operational execution initiatives, Harmonic's industry-leading CableOS Broadband Platform enables groundbreaking multi-gigabit network convergence and deployment efficiency advantages.

Charter Communications will deploy Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture for converged multi-gigabit DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0, creating a flexible and sustainable foundation for market-leading connectivity services.

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning CableOS cloud-native solution powers over 90 innovative broadband service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Read the full announcement here.

