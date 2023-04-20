Casa touts gateway win with LG U+

ANDOVER, Mass. — Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA) today announced that LG U+ selected its virtualized Home eNodeB Gateway solution to help the South Korean operator modernize its network infrastructure and unlock new services and revenue streams as part of its broader network and service strategy. Casa Systems worked with distribution partner, E-Tech System, a leading provider of IT infrastructure and Mobile solutions and services in South Korea.

With nearly 20 million subscribers on wired and wireless services, LG U+ is one of the largest mobile operators in South Korea with a clear focus on differentiating through modern network infrastructure and advanced services. Featuring operational simplicity and the ability to quickly add new node deployment, Casa Systems’ virtualized HeNB-GW and SeGW solution will enable LG U+ to simplify its network, improve the 4G service coverage and service quality, and more easily capitalize on the growing market opportunity.

With Casa Systems’ virtualized HeNB-GW, LG U+ will handle the aggregation of the control and user plane traffic between large clusters of small cells and the core network while the SeGW provides secure connectivity with full visibility into performance and flexible, multi-vendor support.

Casa Systems