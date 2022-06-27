Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Can Walmart help 5G providers navigate the cloud?

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/27/2022
Comment (0)

According to a new article from The Wall Street Journal, Walmart is shoring up its business against giant cloud providers while concurrently building a hybrid cloud strategy that can leverage them. The retailer's efforts could signal a path for 5G network operators that compete with some cloud computing companies while using the scale of the public cloud in their own operations.

Walmart uses cloud services from both Microsoft and Google. The company has moved against using Amazon cloud services since Walmart is in a vicious battle with Amazon's retail arm. However, according to the article, Walmart is employing a hybrid approach to the cloud so that it isn't tied into any one provider's offerings.

At the same time, Walmart is installing computer servers inside its retail stores, thereby giving the company the ability to run its services on its own computers, in its own internal cloud. Impressively, that network now spans more than 10,000 edge nodes, according to Walmart. However, the company doesn't plan to rent out that network to others looking for a distributed cloud computing service.

(Source: Unsplash)
(Source: Unsplash)

"The hybrid cloud allows us to be able to draw the best that the public cloud providers can offer and to be able to combine that with something that is really purpose-built for us," Walmart Global CTO Suresh Kumar told the WSJ.

Walmart's cloud strategy is important to 5G operators for a number of reasons.

The 5G angle

First, network operators are also putting more of their operations into the cloud. Most already have at least some IT functions running inside a third-party cloud. And some – such as Dish Network and AT&T – are putting their core networking services into the cloud.

Second, 5G operators are also transforming their own legacy telecom networks into more advanced, distributed and cloud-like networks. For big operators like Verizon, those operations can span hundreds or even thousands of locations around the country.

As a result, some 5G operators have toyed with the notion of offering a public edge computing network that others can use, but few have done so in any major way. Verizon today counts roughly two dozen public edge computing locations through Amazon, while AT&T boasts of a handful available through Google and Microsoft. T-Mobile, for its part, is offering edge computing through Lumen's network while at the same time developing private edge computing services through its new Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) division.

Finally, like Walmart, 5G network operators are spreading their efforts across multiple cloud computing providers, rather than getting locked into an agreement with a single provider. "We are hybrid multicloud," said Sidd Chenumolu, Dish Network's VP of technology development, during a recent interview. Chenumolu explained that Dish isn't necessarily tied to Amazon's cloud. "One of our biggest principles is that an app should be loosely coupled to the underlying infrastructure so that apps can run on multiple clouds."

Of course, there are clear differences between 5G network operators like Dish and retailers like Walmart. For one, Walmart is primarily consuming cloud services, while operators like AT&T and Verizon clearly hope to also sell some cloud services to enterprises.

The situation underscores the reality that the telecom market is nuanced, complex and still evolving. For example, Verizon and Walmart are in discussions about some kind of 5G partnership, according to a WSJ report from earlier this year. The companies are reportedly looking at a number of ways to use the technology, including Walmart installing 5G antennas in its stores for Verizon's network. The companies are also looking at ways Verizon's 5G network could aid Walmart in its efforts to offer healthcare services to shoppers.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
Four key observations from Dish's 5G launch

Dish is finally turning years and years of spectrum hoarding into a commercial service. But building a network is just the first step. Here's a look at the company's competitive stance.

5G providers begin nickel-and-diming their way to growth

'5G has not been enough to attract wireless consumers to higher priced rate plans,' wrote the analysts at LightShed Partners. 'We are skeptical faster 5G is inducing many subscribers to upgrade.' Enter the admin fees.

The private wireless networking opportunity shouldn't stay too private

Private wireless players need to start showing off actual wins, allowing sunlight to help generate momentum. Otherwise the industry risks falling into navel-gazing apathy.

Here are 10 big 5G moments from the last 12 months

Here it is: The biggest 5G moments from the past year, as compiled by Light Reading's editorial staff.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE