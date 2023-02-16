Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Calix Support Cloud intros small business services

News Wire Feed

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that the award-winning Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud) now offers expanded capabilities that help broadband service providers (BSPs) deliver exceptional experiences for small business subscribers. Now BSP support teams can leverage the same platform and management solution they use today to serve their residential and community subscribers (like schools) to simply and easily deliver an exceptional experience for small businesses. The new Calix SmartBiz™ managed service is purpose-built to enable BSPs to deliver critical productivity capabilities to small businesses. While small businesses account for nearly all businesses in the United States, only half stay open for more than five years. Small businesses in rural communities are often particularly challenged by limited access to world-class broadband services. With SmartBiz, BSPs can solve this problem for small businesses, helping them move beyond basic connectivity with a fully managed service. As BSPs enter this market, Support Cloud enables their support teams to ensure the delivery of an exceptional experience thanks to the expanded support and remote troubleshooting now available for SmartBiz.

The rapidly growing portfolio of SmartLife™ managed services from Calix also includes SmartHome™ for residential subscribers, and SmartTown™ for communities. Support Cloud enables customer service representatives (CSRs) to streamline processes and automate workflows for managed services. Calix customers regularly generate market-leading Net Promoter Scores℠ (NPS®) in the 50s, 60s, and even 90s with the combination of Support Cloud and SmartHome managed services. Support Cloud helps high-growth BSPs like Jade Communications transform their value proposition while lowering operational expenses (OPEX) thanks to efficiencies like a 40 percent reduction in truck rolls. Jade achieved a perfect NPS by pairing world-class customer support with their Jade Security offering that is powered by the SmartHome managed service, Arlo Secure. When launching the new managed service in 2021, Jade leveraged Support Cloud to maintain the superior customer support that defines their brand in Colorado, leading to this incredible customer satisfaction milestone.

The new features in Support Cloud enable BSP support teams to:

  • Provide IT support so small business owners are free to focus on growing their businesses. With Support Cloud, BSP support teams can directly manage and troubleshoot all aspects of the locally deployed SmartBizWorx™ productivity software. In Support Cloud, support teams can configure dedicated networks for the owner, point of sale (POS), staff, and customer and easily set up a customer portal. In the event of a fiber outage, CSRs can maximize network uptime and business continuity with cellular-based network resilience.
  • Empower small business owners with customization and network controls. The CommandWorx™ mobile app enables BSPs to empower their small business subscribers with control over their networks. CommandWorx is built for the small business owner preferring more control over network management and can be customized with the BSP's and the small business's brand.
  • Leverage a single support system for new market segments—without increasing workloads. Support Cloud gives BSPs a single, intuitive support system that can address the unique needs of subscribers across three market segments. Regardless of which SmartLife managed service they deployed, CSRs and field technicians can continue to work in Support Cloud, mitigating the need to learn a new platform or "swivel chair" between systems.

Calix has also augmented Support Cloud for residential subscribers by enabling CSRs to more easily accelerate escalation processes for partner-based SmartHome managed services, including Arlo Secure, Bark, and Servify Care™. For SmartTown managed services for communities, Support Cloud now offers a simplified user interface to improve navigation and usability for account details and onboarded devices. Additionally, with improvements to the call outcome tracking capability in Support Cloud, CSRs can simply select options from a drop-down list, which then populates subscriber data, including service limit hits, issues, and warnings. Together, these improvements simplify and streamline workflows to reduce resolution times and make life easier for support teams while creating a more proactive support experience.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

