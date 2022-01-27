Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Calix reports continued growth amid supply chain struggles

Broadband World News Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Broadband World News 1/27/2022
Comment (0)

Cloud, software and systems provider Calix ended Q4 2021 on a positive note, despite ongoing supply chain constraints that the company expects may hinder the pace of its growth this year.

For the quarter ending December 2021, Calix reported revenue of $176.4 million, a 3.7% increase year-over-year, according to company earnings reported on Thursday morning.

That revenue is coming primarily from small customers, representing 84% of Calix's business. Medium-sized businesses took up 8% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase from 5% (or 47% in absolute dollars), compared to Q4 2020, which CEO Carl Russo said in a letter to stockholders reflected program ramps with new customers and a shift in how several customers are classified.

Large customers represented 8% of Calix's revenue, down from 10% a year ago "primarily due to lower shipments to Verizon," said Russo.

Notably, Russo said on a call with investors, 2021 was the first year that Calix did not have one customer representing greater than 10% of revenue on an annual basis. "We expect this trend to a more linear revenue model to continue," he said.

(Source: Calix Q4 earnings)
(Source: Calix Q4 earnings)

Both systems and services revenue increased in Q4 2021 compared to the year-ago period, with systems increasing 4% and services revenue increasing 7%. Calix execs attributed systems revenue growth to "continued strong demand for our All Platform offerings, more than offsetting the decreased purchases of our legacy systems" in a letter to investors.

(Source: Calix Q4 earnings)
(Source: Calix Q4 earnings)

Calix added 26 broadband service provider customers for the quarter – resulting in 131 new customers for the year – and ended 2021 with record cash and investments of $204.3 million, according to financial statements.

Short supply

In his letter to stockholders, Russo noted that Calix had increased inventory this quarter relative to the prior quarter to account for ongoing supply shortages and shipping delays. But he warned that Calix expects supply chain problems to persist for all of 2022 "and will challenge our ability to grow as fast as we have the past two years."

Furthermore, the company has seen "significant" cost increases in components, shipping and logistics. "This has and will continue to put downward pressure on our gross margins for the foreseeable future," said Russo.

Q4 earnings show that both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were negatively impacted by higher component and logistics costs. Operating expenses also increased by 19%, which Calix attributed to increases in headcount, costs associated with its in-person and virtual ConneXions conference and "a higher level of investments in research and development programs and continued investments in our IT systems."

Looking ahead, Calix execs issued revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2022 of $174 million-$180 million, staying roughly even quarter-to-quarter and increasing approximately 9% from Q1 2021. "Our current target financial model range remains for revenue growth between 5 to 10% per year on an annual basis," writes Russo.

Russo also warned of the "corrosive" impact that increasing component supplier "decommits" may have on their efforts this year, as suppliers go back on their agreements.

"There's been an increase in decommits ... That means you're going out and having to find the parts on a spot market and you are paying up for 'em, if you can get them," said Russo. "For me, it's really more about what are we going to see in the next 91 days? Because we did our bit, we put the orders in. Now let's see if the component suppliers will actually meet their deliveries."

Related posts:

— Nicole Ferraro, site editor, Broadband World News; senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Broadband World News
Rosenworcel wants to broaden broadband choice in multi-tenant buildings

The FCC said the new rules are in response to ISPs engaging in 'a pattern of new practices that inhibit competition' in apartment buildings and other multi-tenant environments.

Utopia Fiber adds two more cities to its open access network

Cedar Hills and Santa Clara are the latest cities in Utah to join Utopia's municipal open access fiber network, despite pushback from incumbents.

Gigabit subscriptions set for 'big increase' next year – Omdia

Led by China, analysts expect global gigabit subscriptions to reach 50 million in 2022, up from 24 million at the end of 2020.

From the digital divide to 6G, top regulatory trends to watch in 2022 – Omdia

The analyst firm points to trends it says will be 'at the heart of regulatory activity' next year, including spectrum licensing, the digital divide and – yes – 6G.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE