Service Provider Cloud

Calix Operations Cloud adds real-time subscriber intelligence to network insights

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched new capabilities in Calix Operations Cloud (Operations Cloud). With this launch, Calix delivers the subscriber intelligence and network insights broadband operations teams need to move from reactive to proactive. Now, broadband service providers (BSPs) have unprecedented visibility across all Calix platforms—Intelligent Access EDGE™ and Revenue EDGE™ using Calix Cloud®. With this increased visibility, combined with the new Operations Cloud geo-mapping feature, operations teams can quickly identify and resolve issues across the network before they impact subscribers. They can also apply workflow automation, machine learning-based insights, configurable network health thresholds, and automated alarm management across the entire subscriber-facing network. This frees up broadband operations professionals to focus on more high-value activities, while enabling the BSPs to dramatically lower operating expenses (OPEX) and create subscriber satisfaction that yields Net Promoter Scores far above typical industry averages.

With these latest capabilities, Calix further enables BSPs to differentiate and compete against even the biggest competitors. By leveraging Operations Cloud, teams can transform a potentially negative subscriber experience into a positive one by:

  • Proactively addressing network issues before they impact subscribers. Operations Cloud provides operations teams with a detailed geographic view of network events and alarms. Teams can more quickly resolve issues by visualizing direct subscriber impacts and analyzing historical trends.
  • Optimizing network performance to solve issues across the entire network. With enhanced network health monitoring in Operations Cloud, Calix gives operations teams comprehensive visibility into network health. Deeper real-time insights enable teams to proactively solve problems across the entire network.
  • Increasing operational efficiency and boosting productivity. Operations Cloud allows BSPs to streamline workflow maintenance. By removing unused static groups, and with simplified editing of existing workflows, operations teams are now freed up to put their time to more productive uses—such as exploring ways to optimize network performance and increase subscriber satisfaction.

Every 91 days, Calix releases updates for its award-winning cloud and software platforms. This consistent cadence enables BSPs to further their transformations from utility providers into experience providers. In this way, even the smallest service providers get the opportunity to accelerate their innovation, differentiate, and become giants in their markets.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

