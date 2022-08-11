Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Calix helps broadband marketers grow campaign engagement by 65%

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that broadband marketers are leveraging the expanded acquisition capabilities of Calix Marketing Cloud Plus (Marketing Cloud Plus) to increase subscriber engagement and reach new audiences. As competition increases across the broadband services market, leading service providers leverage Marketing Cloud Plus to develop a deeper understanding of their subscribers' experiences and needs. A 2022 Calix and Heavy Reading survey reveals that 78 percent of broadband C-level executives plan to add new tools to their marketing stack in the next three years. The same survey also underlined their top three marketing goals: brand awareness, launching new product offerings, and acquiring new subscribers. Marketing Cloud Plus is the broadband industry's only subscriber engagement solution that enables broadband service providers (BSPs) to enrich their subscriber experience insights with powerful demographic, psychographic, and geographic data. Early adopters are already seeing significant improvements in engagement to support their growth initiatives, making it easier to further enhance subscriber experiences.

Alliance Communications leveraged Marketing Cloud Plus to run an email campaign focused on new subscriber acquisitions to support their upcoming fiber expansion in South Dakota. The Alliance marketing team used their data to extract insights on their current subscriber base to find similar audiences—enabling them to identify work-from-homers in these new markets. More understanding of their prospects enabled them to tailor messaging that resonated with these households. Their campaign achieved a 65 percent higher email open rate when leveraging subscriber experience insights from Marketing Cloud Plus.

Marketing Cloud Plus extends the power of Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud) and is included in the award-winning Calix Cloud® and Calix Revenue EDGE™ platforms. For BSPs that leverage the full power of Revenue EDGE, Marketing Cloud Plus enables them to further accelerate subscriber acquisition and growth initiatives by:

Successfully targeting subscribers and prospects for new managed services. Service providers of all sizes are expanding their businesses by launching new managed services to subscribers across residential, business, and community markets. Using Marketing Cloud Plus psychographic data, BSPs can quickly identify opportunities to enhance their residential subscribers' services with managed services like Arlo Secure, Bark, and Servify Care. With integrated business filters, Marketing Cloud Plus also enables BSPs to identify small businesses within their subscriber base and prospect markets, paving the way for targeted engagement and quick adoption of the recently announced SmartBiz™ managed service.

Increasing brand awareness with tailored agency-quality materials from the Calix Market Activation Program. Last month at Calix ConneXions 2022, the award-winning Calix Market Activation Program launched new marketing materials in its Electronic Content Builder (ECB). Calix customers can customize these materials to showcase their brands and use them to inform new audiences about managed services. This content includes a slate of highly entertaining video spots that star comedian and Amazon.com sitcom star Gerry Dee. Each video spotlights the value of managed services, like SmartTown™ for communities, that BSPs can leverage to excite subscribers. To support BSPs launching community events through SmartTown, the ECB has an entire kit to promote their events' Wi-Fi experiences.

Accelerating go-to-market times by engaging Calix Premier Customer Success. Premier Success Services, part of the award-winning Calix Customer Success Services team, helps BSPs accelerate their go-to-market with better segmentation. Customer success managers (CSMs) help support BSPs to execute multi-channel marketing campaigns that better use the expanded micro-segmentation capabilities in Marketing Cloud Plus.

Every 91 days, Calix releases updates for its award-winning cloud and software platforms. This consistent cadence enables BSPs to further their transformations from utility providers into experience providers. In this way, even the smallest service providers get the opportunity to accelerate their innovation, differentiate, and become giants in their markets.

Read the full press release here.

