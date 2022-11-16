Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Calix expands Calix Revenue EDGE to include small business and multi-dwelling units

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today demonstrated the power of its platforms—Calix Revenue EDGE™ and Calix Cloud®—with the launch of two new systems. The GigaPro® GPR8802x seamlessly supports service to businesses and includes power over Ethernet (PoE). The GigaSpire® BLAST u4g is a Wi-Fi 6 system with integrated GPON in a consumer cool design. These systems enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to expand rapidly into new markets. They also enable BSPs to quickly deploy new subscriber services thanks to simple integration into their business and operational support systems. The GigaPro GPR8802x and the GigaSpire BLAST u4g are the 10th and 11th systems to launch for the unmatched portfolio of Revenue EDGE Systems. Because these systems leverage the same software and cloud platform as all Revenue EDGE Systems, BSPs can rapidly turn up new services and deploy these new systems. Calix is driving innovation at an accelerated pace, enabling BSPs to enter new markets quickly while delivering unmatched subscriber experiences. As part of its dedication to rapid innovation, Calix is also growing the broadband industry's most extensive portfolio of managed services. These new systems enable BSPs to offer these services in new markets and use cases to drive growth.

With the GigaPro GPR8802x and the GigaSpire BLAST u4g, BSPs can:

  • Enter new markets quickly with the GigaPro GPR8802x, optimized for small businesses and multi-dwelling units (MDUs). The next-generation PoE GigaPro GPR8802x is an industry-leading Ethernet-based managed switch/ONT solution for small businesses. It provides seamless WAN integration, which allows BSPs to manage it as a single system. Additionally, the GigaPro GPR8802x provides end-to-end visibility and management with Calix Support Cloud and Calix Operations Cloud. With eight configurable Ethernet ports, eight analog voice ports, and automated service provisioning, the GPR8802x rapidly opens new markets to BSPs that want to grow their value in their communities.
  • Turn up managed services fast with the GigaSpire BLAST u4g, an all-in-one GPON solution delivering the ultimate Wi-Fi 6 experience to MDUs. The GigaSpire BLAST u4g system unites GPON ONT and residential gateway functionality into an integrated system with shelf appeal and design subscribers will want to display in their homes. The GigaSpire BLAST u4g extends residential market opportunities because it can deliver powerful and secure Wi-Fi to multi-dwelling units (MDUs). Additionally, it integrates easily into the Revenue EDGE platform for reliable delivery of a growing portfolio of Calix managed services. This gives them new ways to stand out in an increasingly competitive broadband market. The GigaSpire BLAST u4g can be paired with the GigaSpire BLAST u4m indoor mesh system and the GigaSpire BLAST u4hm outdoor mesh system, to extend coverage inside and outside the home.

To support the deployment of these new systems, Calix Education Services has launched a new enterprise subscription for Revenue EDGE. The Revenue EDGE eLearning Subscription gives network and broadband teams access to a curated collection of role-based eLearning courses on Calix Cloud, GigaSpire BLAST and GigaPro systems, and business and technology topics. In addition, your teams will have access to any additional courses as features are added and capabilities change. These highly recommended courses will accelerate team competency and skills.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

