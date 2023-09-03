Calix cuts costs and improves response times for Grayshott Gigabit

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Grayshott Gigabit Limited (Grayshott Gigabit) is leveraging the Calix platform to bring world-class managed Wi-Fi services to the villages of Grayshott and Hindhead in the United Kingdom. Through the U.K. government's "Project Gigabit" initiative, the alternative internet provider (altnet) ensures that East Hampshire, Surrey Hills, and surrounding areas have the same access to gigabit full fiber broadband as residents of larger cities. Since 2021, Grayshott Gigabit has leveraged the Calix platform—starting with the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™ solution—to build a reliable 10G fiber network to help maintain property value and bolster the work-from-home economy in their communities. In 2022, they began rolling out Calix GigaSpire® BLAST systems to new subscribers—integrated with the Calix Revenue EDGE™ and Calix Cloud® solutions—to give residents improved speed and Wi-Fi 6 coverage to lay the foundation to easily deliver new managed services that grow with their subscribers' needs. Because the expanding portfolio of GigaSpire BLAST systems integrates with the Calix platform, Grayshott Gigabit can continuously improve the subscriber experience while lowering operating expenses (OPEX). As a result, they reduced field OPEX by 90 percent. Grayshott Gigabit's customer support team also leverages Calix Support Cloud, part of Calix Cloud, to slash average support response times by up to 92 percent to solve subscriber concerns in 24 hours or less.

Launched in the U.K. last year, the Revenue EDGE solution continues to empower altnets like Grayshott Gigabit to deliver critical managed Wi-Fi to their communities while reducing OPEX. Grayshott Gigabit takes a people-first approach to close the digital divide in their communities by:

Reducing field OPEX by 90 percent and passing the savings to subscribers. Since they began rolling out GigaSpire BLAST systems to every new subscriber, Grayshott Gigabit can seamlessly manage all aspects of their experience. Their dedicated subscriber education program has reduced support calls and truck rolls, resulting in 90 percent lower field OPEX. These monetised savings are then passed along to their subscribers, enabling them to avoid cost increases compared to other providers who are increasing prices relative to the retail price index and inflation.

Cutting support time by a milestone 92 percent and solving subscriber issues faster with end-to-end visibility. By using full fiber and the Calix XGS-PON E7-2 network architecture—combined with Support Cloud—Grayshott Gigabit can shave their support response time down to less than 24 hours while providing an always-on and reliable network. This marks a significant customer support milestone that contributes to an exceptional subscriber experience.

Empowering entire villages with reliable connectivity and community Wi-Fi. Grayshott Gigabit has transformed Grayshott and Hindhead with reliable fiber networks, world-class customer support, and the transformative coverage of the GigaSpire BLASTportfolio to service different use cases. Separate and secure Wi-Fi networks allow businesses to use unique SSIDs to isolate their private networks from their public hotspots. That also enables community Wi-Fi and mobile coverage where it didn't exist before—a game-changer for emergencies, schools, and the economic vitality of the region—a great first step on a path to a full Calix SmartTown™ experience.

Read the full press release here.

