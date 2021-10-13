BT's Rob Shuter: Enterprises want solutions, not just connectivity

AMSTERDAM – Broadband World Forum – BT Enterprise CEO Rob Shuter discussed BT's transformation from a telco to a "tech co," but added that the carrier has some advantages because of its legacy. When it comes to bringing enterprises complete solutions as opposed to just connectivity, a company like BT can deliver both. That journey from a connectivity-only mindset is ongoing, but the pandemic has given BT new opportunities, Shuter said. "The companies that have done well in these difficult times, I think I've got a renewed confidence that they can change and they can transform and they can adapt," he said.