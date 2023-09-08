Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

BT eyes 100% shift to public cloud, not 'pretend mist' of private

News Analysis

Harmeen Mehta, the executive hired to put some va-va-voom into BT's software strategy, has a neat metaphor to describe the process of company transformation. "It's a cultural shift to build a new house when you are too attached to the old house," she said. "The best thing is to get out of the new house and build the new one faster."

If the old house, in Mehta's case, includes BT's private cloud and the jumble of IT workloads and software applications under its roof, the building will be almost bare in the next three years. Through a process that started in 2021, Mehta is on a massive clean-up job to scrap ageing applications and move whatever is deemed strategically important into the bigger properties managed by the likes of AWS and Google.

BT's Harmeen Mehta outlines her strategy during a London press briefing. (Source: Iain Morris/Light Reading)
BT's Harmeen Mehta outlines her strategy during a London press briefing.
(Source: Iain Morris/Light Reading)

Few telco executives in her role sound as vehemently opposed to the private alternatives. "I mean public cloud – not a pretend mist," she told analysts and reporters at a press briefing in London co-hosted with the TM Forum, a telecom industry body whose membership list today features the names of both telcos and hyperscalers. Mehta's plans suggest there is not much room within BT for the likes of Red Hat, VMware and Wind River, the builders of platforms for private clouds.

When Mehta started out two years ago, about 90% of BT's IT estate could be categorized as "legacy," leaving only a tenth of it as genuinely strategic. The goal by 2026 is almost to reverse those numbers and cut the legacy to no more than 20% of the total. At least 90% of the strategic estate will be hosted in the public cloud. "That is not just BSS [business support systems] and OSS [operational support systems] but all digital products, new platforms – we are moving everything to the cloud."

Mehta verse

If all goes to plan, scrappage and consolidation will leave BT with less than 250 applications when Mehta's work is finished, down from as many as 2,465 at the start of the process. About 15% of the estate has been retired already and another big chunk is due to be shut down this year. In a detailed research paper published in April 2022, when the target for 2025 was to end up with fewer than 500 applications, James Crawshaw, a principal analyst at Omdia, said BT aimed to save about £500 million (US$637 million) at Digital, the unit Mehta runs, by ditching legacy, simplifying products and investing in artificial intelligence.

BT has been able to slash costs purely by shifting applications into the public cloud, according to Mehta. One of its most recent moves, announced at the start of the year, was to put its ageing mainframe applications – still used to support customers of copper-based broadband services – into the public cloud operated by Kyndryl, an IT business spun out of IBM two years ago. BT reckons this will cut mainframe operating expenses and related energy consumption by 70%. By 2026, that should equate to annual savings of more than £17 million ($22 million).

But the UK operator is not being monogamous in the public cloud. While Kyndryl supports a mainframe older than many executives, BT is relying on Google to host its data, AWS for internal applications and Microsoft for authentication, along with Office 365 software. Salesforce and ServiceNow also figure prominently in BT's plans.

"She doesn't see hosting apps as a core activity for BT," said Omdia's Crawshaw in an email about Mehta's vision. "She is more interested in simplifying the IT estate and then trying to make IT more aligned with the business and an enabler of innovation. That is a contrast with the CTO office which sees network functions as sufficiently special for it to make sense to host them in their own cloud. Whether that attitude changes with the departure of Neil McRae remains to be seen."

McRae last year quit his post as BT's chief network architect, subsequently taking up a role at Juniper Networks, an equipment vendor. When Light Reading spoke earlier this year with Howard Watson, BT's chief technology officer, about the cloud set-up for its telco workloads, the operator was using an OpenStack platform built by Canonical, orchestration tools from Juniper and other components from Cisco and Dell.

Portability problems

Mehta's multicloud strategy on the IT side seems partly about avoiding over-reliance on any single supplier. Even so, porting workloads between clouds remains difficult, she admits. In some cases, moving from Google to Amazon would mean using entirely different technology. "Of course, I would have to rebuild a large part of that," she said.

One of Red Hat's pitches is that it can function as a kind of abstraction layer to aid portability. But critics say that means being dependent on Red Hat rather than a hyperscaler. Instead, wherever possible, BT is designing its applications to be fully portable. "For a big part of the application, we use Kubernetes and are just able to move between one cloud and another," said Mehta, referring to the open-source tool for managing cloud-native software. Her unit employed about 3,500 people this time last year, but it had then just announced plans to recruit another 2,800 in the UK and India by April 2024.

Mehta has also leaned on Salesforce, ServiceNow and Velocity, another IT supplier, to ensure their own software addresses the portability problem. And she insists BT is now unable to work with software-as-a-service companies that do not have a CI/CD (continuous integration and continuous deployment) approach, saying this should be "bread and butter" for those organizations.

The TMF is lending a hand in this area, too. At "DTW23 – Ignite," its upcoming show in Copenhagen, all three hyperscalers will demonstrate support for Open Digital Architecture (ODA), a standardized TMF framework for the design of software components, said George Glass, the TMF's chief technology officer and a former executive at BT. "The idea is that we don't force you to pick your favorite hyperscaler and build your applications on that," he said. "We want ODA architecture to be cloud agnostic."

BT is not the only European operator keen on technology insourcing. Vodafone is similarly working on what it calls a telecom-as-a-service platform, described at a recent press briefing as a "lowest common denominator" for in-house software development. Since announcing plans in late 2021 to add another 7,000 software engineers to a workforce then employing about 9,000, it has gained 3,700 through a mix of external recruitment and internal retraining. It seems like a good time to be in software.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Simplifying Operations with Multi-Layer Network Control
The eSIM consumer pulse 2022 report
eSIM is a critical digital transformation journey for Mobile Network Operators but they can’t do it alone
L.E.A.D.E.R eSIM Adoption Opportunities & Benchmarking
Ensure the security of IP-based real-time communications
Identify and STOP DDoS attacks on VoIP services and infrastructure
Achieve cloud-native economic benefits for Session Border Controllers
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
Design Guide: best-in-class hybrid IT infrastructure with AWS Outposts
Blueprint: optimize data exchange with AWS Outposts
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE