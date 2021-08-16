Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Boingo touts private CBRS network for Chicago O'Hare with AWS

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/16/2021
Comment (0)

LOS ANGELES – Boingo Wireless, a leading distributed antenna system (DAS), Wi-Fi and private network provider, today announced an expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to fuel innovation for enterprise customers. AWS edge and cloud services are now integrated within Boingo's converged network offering and can be implemented with DAS, Wi-Fi and private network deployments.

Combining AWS capabilities with Boingo's managed networks provides airports, stadiums, manufacturing and healthcare facilities, and other large enterprises with one central hub for efficiently operating connected consumer and business applications. Boingo is leveraging AWS for venue customers including Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), where it launched a new private network over Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum. The private cellular solution securely connects IoT devices at ORD and powers essential airport services.

Prioritizing touchless experiences, ORD activated a virtual customer service center at its Traveler's Aid Station that required a dedicated wireless network to facilitate communications between on-site passengers and remote support staff via a live video kiosk. Because Boingo manages the converged DAS and Wi-Fi network at ORD, the company had the flexibility to quickly design and deploy a cloud-based private network for the kiosk in just days, supplying necessary bandwidth and speed for reliable, high quality video calls. The end-to-end network was engineered with AWS to securely host video distribution data.

"The Boingo Private Network gives Chicago O'Hare a connectivity platform that delivers crisp, clear video calls while avoiding congestion with our public wireless networks," said Diego Ferrer, managing deputy commissioner and chief information officer at Chicago Department of Aviation. "Boingo seamlessly integrated the private network into our existing infrastructure and keeps our airport operations cutting-edge with AWS cloud services."

A $8.5 billion expansion and modernization project is underway at ORD to serve the needs of travelers in the 21st century and beyond. Converged wireless networks with advanced cloud and edge computing lay the foundation for existing and future connected airport use cases that span touchless engagement, security operations, asset tracking and more.

"Boingo is at the center of digital transformation in the enterprise and public sector," said Michael J. Zeto III, senior vice president of global strategy and emerging businesses at Boingo. "We work with world class organizations like O'Hare and AWS to enable fully connected environments and open the door for innovation. Our private network at ORD removes barriers to instantly connect travelers, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a better passenger experience."

Configured for interoperability, unified management and install ease, Boingo Private Networks can be implemented with 5G, LTE, CBRS and Wi-Fi 6 technologies and deployed alongside public neutral host DAS and Wi-Fi networks.

"Boingo is pioneering what's next in converged connectivity and AWS' unmatched portfolio of cloud capabilities will allow them to take their network operations to the next level and more easily establish private networks in airports and other public spaces," said Bill Vass, vice president of engineering at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Working together, Boingo and AWS are making it simple for venue customers to quickly bring secure connectivity and innovative data services to any location with proven performance and scalability."

Boingo Wireless

