Big 5G Recap: Going hybrid in the mile-high city

Big 5G Recap: Going hybrid in the mile-high city9/14/2021
Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner and Mike Dano join Phil Harvey to recap the Big 5G Event and discuss what has happened lately with in-person events, what seems to be working well as folks start traveling more and how things could be just a little bit better in these "new normal" times.
Here are the stories and items we mentioned or referenced in the video:
- SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 shifts to virtual format as pandemic rages
- Optimism infects Big 5G Event
- Here's how we can return to trade shows
- NAB 2021 show attendees must show proof of vax (press release)
- CES 2022 attendees required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (press release)
- AT&T to require vaccinations, but Verizon and T-Mobile keep them optional
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading