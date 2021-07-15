Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Bell Canada inks deal for Google Cloud

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/15/2021
Comment (0)

MONTRÉAL – Bell Canada and Google Cloud today announced a strategic partnership to power Bell's company-wide digital transformation, enhance its network and IT infrastructure, and enable a more sustainable future. This new, multi-year partnership will combine Bell's 5G network leadership with Google's expertise in multicloud, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), to deliver next-generation experiences for Bell customers across Canada.

As a strategic technology partner, Google Cloud will enable Bell to drive operational efficiencies, increase network automation, and deliver richer customer experiences through the following initiatives:

  • Shifting critical workloads to the cloud: By moving and modernizing IT infrastructure, network functions, and critical applications from on-premise to Google Cloud, Bell will be able to drive greater operational efficiencies and enable better application performance.
  • Unlocking multicloud, next-generation network technology: With the combined power of Bell's 5G network and Anthos, Google Cloud's multicloud solution, Bell will deliver a consistent customer experience with greater automation and enhanced flexibility that scales with customer demand. The increased speed and bandwidth capacity of the Bell 5G network will support applications that can respond faster and handle greater volumes of data than previous generations of wireless technology.
  • Leveraging the power of AI, data and analytics: Bell will leverage Google Cloud's expertise in AI and big data to gain unique insights through real-time network data analytics that will enhance the customer experience, improve service assurance, and assist with network capacity planning.
  • Joining forces on a sustainable future: Bell and Google share a common goal to run more sustainable businesses. As the cleanest cloud in the industry, Google Cloud will contribute to Bell's target of achieving carbon neutral operations by 2025, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

"We're excited to partner with Google Cloud as part of our ongoing digital transformation and take Bell's 5G network leadership to the next level," said Mirko Bibic, CEO, BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. "Supporting Bell's goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, Google's proven expertise in cloud and leadership in sustainability will provide our customers with even faster, more reliable access to the best broadband network and communications services in Canada."

"The acceleration of 5G has created new opportunities for industry leaders like Bell to redefine their business and create richer customer experiences," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "We're proud to partner with Bell to support their transformational shift to the cloud, and power a better network experience for people and businesses across Canada."

As demands on mobile networks evolve and increase, Bell and Google Cloud will collaborate throughout the next decade on new innovations, including cloud solutions for enterprise customers and consumers powered by Google edge solutions, and enhanced customer service through automation and AI. In addition, the two companies will look at new ways to expand Bell's existing partnership with Google to evolve the network experience and introduction of next-generation services across residential, mobile, and more.

Google Cloud

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
AI and Reinforcement Learning Can Help Optimize Massive MIMO Performance By Cellwize
CSPs Can Use AI to Simplify Operations By Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Digital Innovation Is Fueling the New Digital Economy By Huawei
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE