Service Provider Cloud

AWS outage cuts down swaths of the Internet

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 12/7/2021
Amazon Web Services outages took several major services offline Tuesday. The cloud giant announced this afternoon that it was working to resolve the issue and starting to see "some signs of recovery."

Per an earlier AWS's post to its health services dashboard, the company noted that it was "investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console" and "experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery."

In an updated post as of 1:17 p.m. ET today, AWS noted that the issue is also "affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates." AWS added that it is "starting to see some signs of recovery," but did not yet know when to expect a full recovery.

The US East 1 AWS region is hosted in Virginia.

The outage impacted swaths of the Internet, taking down or slowing down popular services such as Amazon's own Prime Video service and Alexa platform, as well as Disney+ and Venmo. According to DownDetector, AWS customers reported issues with the AWS website, console and login, with outage instances peaking this morning at about 11,360.

AWS users were also expressing their frustration on Twitter.

The AWS issue also spread its tentacles to this week's UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference. Of note, today's scheduled discussion with Charter Communications Chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge has been moved to Wednesday, December 8:

(Image source: UBS)
(Image source: UBS)

Today's outage comes about as mobile operators and telcos, including Verizon, Bell Canada and Dish Network, become increasingly reliant on AWS, either at the core or at the edge.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

