Service Provider Cloud

AT&T offers six months of Google Stadia Pro

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/9/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – For years, AT&T* has backed some of the best organizations and athletes in gaming and esports, and events around the world - now we're putting the AT&T gaming experience at the fingertips of gamers everywhere.

Starting tomorrow, we're teaming with Google to give our wireless and fiber customers a 6-month subscription to Stadia Pro – on us. This exclusive offer combines an extensive gaming library of more than 170 titles with our fast, reliable and secure AT&T 5G1 and fiber networks. Together, they'll aim to make the most out of your at-home and mobile gaming and work to optimize these experiences for the future.

Just download the app for Android, use the web app for non-Android devices, go to stadia.com on a laptop, or play on a TV with Chromecast Ultra. No matter how you play, you'll get the most performance for your cloud gaming experience via the powerful AT&T 5G and Fiber networks.

Why does it matter? When it comes to gaming, your connection matters most. The truth is, you should never have to settle for pixelated graphics, high ping rates and lag, or packet loss. With the latest technologies, we tackle those pain points for you. Each of these connections offer:

  • Faster speeds so you can start streaming games from the cloud almost instantly – no need to wait for a game to download or an update to install.
  • Less lag so you can see your actions respond on any screen in near real-time. This is critical when it comes to cloud gaming because every millisecond counts and delays or interruptions are frustrating.
  • More bandwidth so you can stream amazing graphics in 4K HDR and 5.1 surround sound, all without consoles or expensive equipment.
  • Flexibility to game wherever because AT&T Fiber lets you play with confidence in the home, while AT&T 5G provides a quality experience on-the-go.

With the AT&T network powering your 6-month access to Stadia Pro, you'll have less skips, lags and freezes and start gaming at its full potential. And it doesn't stop there. As part of our collaboration with Stadia, we're also exploring ways to enhance our 5G and Fiber networks that will help innovate and improve the gaming experience in the future.

How does the offer work? For a limited time, AT&T customers can enjoy 6-months of Stadia Pro on us. After the 6-months, the subscription rolls to $9.99 per month unless the customer cancels. Plus, for a limited time, AT&T customers who redeem this offer can also purchase a discounted Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra bundle for only $19.99. Here's who can get it:

AT&T WIRELESS CUSTOMERS: New and existing customers on eligible unlimited plans2 that add or upgrade to a 5G smartphone.

AT&T FIBER CUSTOMERS: New AT&T Fiber customers, as well as existing AT&T Internet customers who upgrade to AT&T Fiber - 300Mbps, 500Mbps and 1 GIG speed plans.

With access to Stadia Pro, you can claim free games now and more are added every month that you can begin playing immediately. Choose from blockbusters like Hitman, sports titles like MotoGPTM 20 or mega-popular indies like Human: Fall Flat. You can also purchase the latest games on Stadia like FIFA 21, Resident Evil Village, Cyberpunk 2077 and Madden NFL 21.

How is this game changing? AT&T and Stadia cloud gaming puts you at the center of the gaming experience – letting you choose when, where and how you play. By combining AT&T 5G and AT&T Fiber, you're no longer confined to gaming in a single room or even to your house. The best console-quality games are available to customers wherever they have AT&T Fiber or AT&T 5G access.

Not only can you play on devices you already own, but the combination of our network and cloud gaming unlocks new possibilities for the future of gaming. We're striving to optimize our 5G and Fiber networks for gaming with technologies like edge compute and network slicing to help deliver gaming at the lowest possible latency. This has the potential to enable game publishers to create new experiences powered by the cloud and AT&T networks for next-gen gaming at home and on the move.

What are people saying? "When you're gaming with Stadia Pro, AT&T 5G and AT&T Fiber provide the backbone for a seamless gaming experience whether you're playing in your home or on the go. Powering great experiences that our customers love, like gaming, is what our networks do best," said Jay Cary – Vice President, 5G Product & Innovation, AT&T.

"It has never been easier to get started with Stadia - all you need is a Google account. Through our exclusive offer with AT&T you'll also receive a free trial of our subscription service, Stadia Pro, that gives you a regular cadence of free games and higher resolution streaming. We're excited to collaborate with the incredible team at AT&T on this opportunity and look forward to even more gamers experiencing Stadia," said Jack Buser - Head of Games, Stadia.

AT&T

