Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

AT&T hints at its 'Act 2'

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/14/2022
Comment (0)

According to AT&T's chief executive officer, the company is still in its first act.

That act, said John Stankey, involves shedding the company's troublesome media business and focusing on building out a 5G and fiber network. The goal, he said, is to become "America's best broadband provider."

"The AT&T story will be written in two acts. Today we'll focus on the first act, and that is taking our current asset base and delivering competitive returns," Stankey explained.

But during a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with analysts and investors last week, Stankey offered some tantalizing hints on where AT&T might be going after 2024 when it finishes its current 5G and fiber network buildouts.

(Source: Roman Tiraspolsky/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Roman Tiraspolsky/Alamy Stock Photo)

"On what I refer to as Act Two, we are doing a lot of work today that is enabling us to open up aspects of the network for others to come in and start at offering value-added services associated with it," he said in response to a question on the topic. "In addition, there are things that we can do with our customer base in order to give them control."

Stankey said that the CIOs of large companies have been asking AT&T for the ability to manage employee connections no matter where they are.

"How do we begin instantiating software that can add these features back into the network that allow us to put value add on top of it and sell those managed services or capabilities back into the core connectivity that we put in place?" he said, adding that AT&T has been working with hyperscale cloud companies to attach network capabilities to specific applications and services.

"I'm not talking about moving up the stack to try to attack a Salesforce, or to try to replace someone who is in the applications space," he said. "I'm talking about moving up the stack to do things with our network that allows us to refer our connectivity, because it will work better with people who are running more sophisticated software on top of that stack."

Stankey didn't provide any further insights. However, his comments certainly seem to build on the announcements AT&T started making in 2014 about adding software and virtualization technologies into its network. That effort by AT&T was designed to shift the company off expensive, proprietary hardware and onto software-powered network elements that could run on top of standard, off-the-shelf computing hardware.

More recently, AT&T has been among a leading group of network operators shifting its core networking functions into the cloud. The company last year announced a deal with Microsoft that involves moving AT&T's 5G core network operations into Microsoft's Azure cloud service.

But really, Stankey's comments appear to dovetail most closely with those from Dish Network executives. "Our opinion is that you need to be cloud-based and you need to be automated to do it, to slice your network. So, we're going to have an advantage there," Dish Network's Charlie Ergen said late last year of the company's planned 5G network.

Other Dish executives offer similar outlooks. "You have to have the degrees of freedom within the platform and the architecture to support those different solutions based on what that enterprise need is. So, there's no silver bullet, and one application isn't going to win the opportunity here. It's the ability to put it all together on a common platform," said Dish's Stephen Bye, the executive who will be in charge of selling Dish's 5G services to enterprise customers.

Broadly, Dish executives have argued that the company's planned network will be far more agile than those of its incumbent rivals because it's being built natively on nimble software and cloud architecture.

That kind of network design, and the services that could come from it, certainly appear to be in Stankey's sights as he plans AT&T's second act.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
Operators Unlock 5G's Potential for Enterprises and Consumers By Mehrdad Ekbatani
5G-Advanced Accelerates to Empower the Intelligent Connection of Everything By C114
Digitization Is Driving the Need for IPv6 By Pedro Pereira
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE