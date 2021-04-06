Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

AT&T, Cisco team for Webex calling

6/4/2021
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are making it easier for businesses to adapt to the future of work, whatever it may be. Together with Cisco, AT&T Business is bringing Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise to Cisco's trusted Unified Communications Manager – Cloud (UCMC), helping businesses optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation in nearly any environment.

UCMC will enhance reliability and performance for all Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise users. AT&T and Cisco expect to offer as many as 1 million users the UCMC platform through sales of Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise over the next five years.

"The shift to hybrid work changed how companies operate and accelerated adoption of integrated cloud collaboration solutions," said Javed Khan, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Collaboration. "Our Webex solutions transformed the cloud calling experience and combine enterprise-calling features with market-leading virtual meetings and collaboration technology – all within the Webex App. And we're proud to work with AT&T to provide its customers and employees with the tools and technologies they require to thrive in the new hybrid workplace."

"Today's environment requires tools that enable flexible and adaptable business operations. By pairing expertise that can help businesses get the most of these solutions together with a high-performing network, we are elevating not only their ability to survive, but also to thrive." said Rich Shaw, Vice President, Voice and Collaboration, AT&T Business. "Our work with Cisco is a great example of how we're able to innovate faster, accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge technologies and unlock the full potential of our workforce and customers."

As companies reopen their offices to workers, many are planning for a hybrid workforce model where employees could be connecting from home, the office or elsewhere. And this shift to hybrid work requires companies to reevaluate and invest in cloud, collaboration and security technologies that alleviate potential threats and provide the fastest and most cost-effective solution.

AT&T Business serves nearly 2,000 of the largest multinational companies and its proven ability to lead enterprise efforts in digital transformation earned the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction awards for Large Enterprises ranking highest in all categories including performance and reliability and customer service.

By combining the reliability, quality, and expertise of the AT&T network in areas such as 5G, SD WAN, mobility, fiber, IP toll and security paired with Cisco's trusted infrastructure and Cloud Communications, AT&T can help streamline productivity by unifying processes across a single-vendor hosted solution while providing integrations across hundreds of applications and ecosystems.

AT&T has a longstanding relationship of delivering voice services on Cisco's platforms since 1997; and, now with the inclusion of Cloud services this will only provide a continuation of their efforts into the future for these two companies. Recently, AT&T achieved UC Master Collaboration Specialization, which is the highest level, a third party can achieve, along with AT&T renewing its Gold Partner Certification, which is the highest level certification for Cisco partners. This demonstrates AT&T's commitment to the vast skills and ability to deliver and support any Cisco collaboration solution across the globe.

"A large percentage of enterprises are evaluating solutions for a hybrid office future," said Dave Michels, Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz. "The Cisco cloud calling solution provides AT&T a leading UCaaS solution that they can further expand and customize with both the broader Webex portfolio and their own expertise and reach in global networking services."

