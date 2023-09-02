Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Arrcus scores $50M, boasts rapid growth

News Wire Feed

SAN JOSE, California – Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge and multi-cloud network infrastructure, today announced the close of a fresh financing round that brings to $50 million the total capital raised since the last venture financing round. Prosperity7 Ventures is leading the Series D equity round.

"Leading global customers are making the shift to Arrcus' disruptively innovative ACE platform for data center switching, 5G carrier routing and multi-cloud networking. As we continue gaining market momentum, we are pleased to welcome Prosperity7 as our new lead investor," said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. "With its extensive global reach, Prosperity7 is a great investor and partner for us in its ability to support us in our rapid growth and future investment requirements."

"Modern networks that can flexibly leverage private infrastructure as well as public clouds and 5G will be key to unlocking the fourth industrial revolution and driving the next wave of digital transformation in critical industries that power the world," said Aysar Tayeb, executive managing director of Prosperity7. "We believe Arrcus is a disruptive leader in next generation network infrastructure that is software defined, flexible, programmable and efficient; and we are excited to support the company and its distinguished team."

In this round of financing, Prosperity7 is joined by existing investors Clear Ventures, General Catalyst, Liberty Global and Lightspeed, as well as Silicon Valley Bank, which provided credit facilities. Upon completion of this financing round, in an investment climate where many companies are being marked down, Arrcus' valuation will nearly double, which is a true testimony of the company's leadership. The new funds will be used to grow Arrcus' global go-to-market presence, in addition to strengthening engineering and R&D talent.

Even as markets overall were skittish and flat-to-declining revenue was the norm for most companies at the end of 2022, Arrcus finished the year strong and has a powerful advantage going into 2023. Key data points that demonstrate its strong performance include:

  • 100%+ bookings CAGR at the end of 2022, demonstrating Arrcus' rapid business momentum in the face of a tough economy
  • 100%+ customer expansion year-over-year, pointing to the growing need for Arrcus' ACE disaggregated switching and routing solutions with substantial reduction in capital and operating costs for customer networks
  • A 70% increase in global headcount, highlighting that Arrcus continues to invest in people and growth

"As organizations worldwide adopt truly digital infrastructure to further their business strategies, they increasingly recognize that network modernization is essential to success," said Brad Casemore, IDC research vice president, cloud and datacenter networking. "Network modernization involves greater network agility, flexibility, programmability and resilience, achieved through software-defined automated network intelligence. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform has been designed with these capabilities in mind, addressing use cases that span the data center, core and edge, while providing operating efficiencies that allow customers to control infrastructure costs and accelerate the launch of revenue-generating network services."

The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform as well as solutions based on ACE like SRv6 for 5G networks, Virtualized Distributed Routing (VDR), Hyperscale Datacenter switching and FlexMCN for multi-cloud connectivity are seeing widespread adoption across customers in many verticals spanning enterprises, communications service providers and cloud operators. And partners across the infrastructure and network applications landscape are rapidly adopting the Arrcus Partner with ACE (PACE) program.

Read the press release here.

Arrcus

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 14, 2023 Heavy Reading Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Service Provider Survey 2022 Results
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE