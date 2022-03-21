Apple recovers from massive outage

Apple appears to have recovered from a widespread outage Monday that impacted several services, including Apple TV+, the Apple App Store, iCloud, Apple Maps and Apple Music.

According to DownDetector, outages of those services began to spike at midday today and gradually recovered in the early afternoon. At last check today, all offerings listed on Apple's system status page showed the all-clear. It noted that 30 outages, including the temporary loss of the company's iOS device activation and enrollment systems, were resolved on Monday.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported on Twitter that Apple's corporate and retail internal systems were down temporarily as well, limiting remote work and some retail operations.

Apple has yet to comment, but the outage is another example of the vulnerability of services that rely heavily on the cloud.

