"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Another AWS outage and more cloud worries

News Analysis Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading 12/15/2021
Comment (0)

AWS had another outage this week, but this one was brief.

The cloud giant said on its service availability dashboard on Wednesday that it had outages in its US West region – Oregon and California – and resolved both connectivity issues quickly.

Multiple news reports cite Downdetector.com data revealing that several services that use Amazon's cloud to run their companies, like Netflix and Slack, were briefly down on Wednesday.

A screen grab of Amazon's service availability screen shows the two issues that kicked off a day of headlines.

A screen grab of Amazon's service availability screen shows the two issues that kicked off a day of headlines.

Downdector's chart of incident reports involving AWS jumped from a couple of hundred reports around 9:10 a.m. ET to more than 20,000 reports just 30 minutes later.

Downdetector's summary of incident reports on AWS from the past 24 hours.

Downdetector's summary of incident reports on AWS from the past 24 hours.

Amazon services like Twitch were also briefly down, several media reports said.

Ring, which started as a video doorbell company and now offers monitored home security services, was among the Amazon-owned services that experienced some downtime.

Similarly, Wyze, a smart home camera and device company, tweeted that AWS was a main cause of its service interruptions on Wednesday, while its customers were flooding its Twitter feed with pictures of offline cameras and apps with error messages.

Last week's AWS outage was much more lengthy and damaging, affecting hundreds of companies and cloud-based services, and drawing comments from telco execs on the nature of public cloud reliability. Telcos and other large companies relying on just a few major cloud providers will compound the effects of any service outage, as more online services, cloud providers and device makers are interlinked in a common quest for super-efficient supply chains, zero-touch retailing and growth at all costs.

Related links:

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 17, 2021 5Grows Together: Wireless Innovation for a 5Gigaverse Society
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
Big Telecom Players Push Forward With Ambitions of AN Strategies By Pedro Periera
Enabling advanced use cases with 5G network slicing By Dhiraj Malhotra, 5G Technical Authority Lead, Nokia
Build Gigabit Fiber Networks That Last By Eddy Vergauwen, Marketing Director, Fixed Networks Services
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE