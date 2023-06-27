Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Alkira intros 'Extranet-as-a-Service'

News Wire Feed

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Alkira, the pioneer in agentless, multi-cloud networking, today introduced its Alkira Extranet as-a-Service offering. Alkira EaaS uses Akira's global hyperscale cloud networking infrastructure to allow customers to instantly connect a variety of enterprise-class B2B applications and resources, establishing any mode of on-prem and cloud connectivity. As a result, enterprises can connect their customers, partners and third parties seamlessly and safely across highly distributed IT environments and multi-cloud networks.

With the ease of Alkira EaaS, it only takes a few mouse clicks to roll out advanced B2B cloud networking capabilities, such as inserting firewall services, Day 2 troubleshooting, sharing resources with unidirectional and bidirectional traffic patterns, and more.

Building Extranets is a Cumbersome, Manual Process

Modern, highly distributed IT environments are unwieldy and difficult for even Fortune 500 companies to manage. The hardest part is connecting these sprawling environments – which include hybrid and multi-cloud deployments – into a cohesive unit. Organizations today connect these disparate IT environments and cloud networks using their own Extranet, which they manually construct and maintain. To do this, they either utilize traditional networking infrastructure (such as MPLS circuits, routers, firewalls and other hardware) or use cloud native networking tools such as those provided by AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

The process is completely Do-It-Yourself and rife with risks, potential security gaps and a lack of end-to-end visibility. Change is also difficult to accommodate, requiring re-architecting of networks and long provisioning times to react to changing business conditions or access needs. The end result is costly, time consuming, slow and risky. Flexera's 2023 State of the Cloud Report shows that 80% of respondents are concerned about their ability to manage access and security across multi-cloud environments, up from 72% the year before.

Alkira EaaS Makes Extranets Simple

Alkira EaaS eliminates this manual work with a solution offered fully as a service, requiring no hardware, software or agents to be installed. With Alkira EaaS, customers gain immediate end-to-end visibility and control over their entire cloud network, and the ability to scale Extranet operations anywhere in the world via Alkira’s hyperscale cloud backbone.

The offering provides the industry’s most advanced Extranet capabilities, including a diverse ecosystem of security and connectivity services that can be spun up in just a few clicks. This includes leading security solutions from industry giants like Cisco, Fortinet and Palo Alto, as well as observability, resilience and automation capabilities with Infoblox, Splunk and Terraform.

Alkira EaaS is provided via Akira’s global hyperscale cloud networking infrastructure. The solutions relies on Alkira Cloud Exchange Points (CXPs), virtualized points of presence that leverage the hyperscale infrastructure of the public cloud. Alkira CXPs virtualize and automate thousands of manual tasks associated with cloud networking, removing the need to learn or manage cloud native routing or connectivity. This enables customers to deploy, manage and grow Extranet services immediately as needed.

Alkira

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Simplifying Operations with Multi-Layer Network Control
The eSIM consumer pulse 2022 report
eSIM is a critical digital transformation journey for Mobile Network Operators but they can’t do it alone
L.E.A.D.E.R eSIM Adoption Opportunities & Benchmarking
Ensure the security of IP-based real-time communications
Identify and STOP DDoS attacks on VoIP services and infrastructure
Achieve cloud-native economic benefits for Session Border Controllers
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
Design Guide: best-in-class hybrid IT infrastructure with AWS Outposts
Blueprint: optimize data exchange with AWS Outposts
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 11, 2023 Energy efficiency meets future proofing: metrics for tomorrow’s networks
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE