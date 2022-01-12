ADVA answers on-premises cloud demand with Ensemble Cloudlet

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today expanded its uCPE solution with Ensemble Cloudlet. This new software is a direct response to the growing demand from enterprises for on-premises cloud solutions. With Ensemble Cloudlet, enterprises can harness edge computing to meet low-latency requirements for applications such as private 5G, AR and smart manufacturing. Removing the need for central hosting also boosts security and makes mission-critical applications more resilient. For CSPs, Ensemble Cloudlet creates an entirely new use case for uCPE. It enables them to offer customers an easily scalable edge cloud with localized control. With Ensemble Cloudlet, CSPs can effortlessly deploy and manage tens of thousands of edge clouds to host customer IT workloads, opening up a wealth of new revenue streams.

Ensemble Cloudlet extends traditional uCPE deployments by clustering multiple nodes together in a single cloud and delivering managed on-premises edge computing. With zero-touch provisioning, it makes deployment easy for teams without specialized expertise. Far more cost-efficient than data center cloud solutions, Ensemble Cloudlet also boosts resilience through redundant local cloud controllers and by enabling remote management. This is achieved with ADVA's Ensemble management and orchestration suite, including Ensemble Orchestrator and Ensemble Virtualization Director, which features automation tools that reduce the need for technical resources and expert personnel.

