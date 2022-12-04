Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Adderton's Mobile X edges closer to launch

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/12/2022
Comment (0)

Mobile X founder Peter Adderton confirmed to Light Reading that the company will launch a beta test with prospective customers in the coming days as it works to introduce full-blown commercial services on Verizon's network later this year.

Adderton said that the company will move slowly and deliberately toward a commercial launch to make sure everything works as intended. "We won't be commercial until we are 100% sure the Mobile X platform works, so expect us to take a few months of real users on platform for full commercial launch, but honestly I am pretty excited about what we have built," he wrote in response to questions from Light Reading.

Verizon's network will power Mobile X. (Source: Verizon)
Verizon's network will power Mobile X.
(Source: Verizon)

Adderton has been teasing Mobile X for a year, following unsuccessful bids to buy back Boost Mobile and acquire Consumer Cellular. Adderton founded Boost Mobile in Australia in 2000 and then sold the US business to Nextel. He also fronted Amp'd Mobile, which filed for bankruptcy in 2007. He still operates a Boost-branded wireless business in Australia from his home in California.

Adderton's plans for Mobile X gained ground late last year when the company announced Verizon as its network partner. Mobile X is touting services working on a platform based on artificial intelligence and cloud technology that leverages Verizon's "network as a service." In an interview with FierceWireless last year, Adderton suggested that the Mobile X service will work around the globe and use eSIM technology.

Thus, Mobile X may leverage some of the services Verizon developed for its own Visible mobile brand, which is also based on cloud technology and uses eSIM.

According to Mobile X's LinkedIn profile, the company counts a handful of employees including executives with experience at Amp'd Mobile, Wind Mobile and Telstra.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

