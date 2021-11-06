Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

A battle royale is forming in private wireless networking

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/11/2021
Comment (0)

In video gaming, a "battle royale" is a competition where dozens of players compete directly against each other, and the last competitor standing wins. Think PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or Fortnite. The term traces its modern origins to the 2000 Japanese film Battle Royale, in which junior high school students fight to the death. It's a plot familiar to anyone who has watched the Hunger Games movies or read the books.

In any battle royale, alliances among weaker players invariably form for protection against dominant players. Over the course of the game, tides may shift. But ultimately only one player will emerge the victor. "Winner winner chicken dinner!" proclaims PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds upon each game's conclusion.

As the private wireless networking space slowly matures, it's clearly taking on the contours of a battle royale in the truest sense. Here's a sampling of the players and their backgrounds:

  • Mobile network operators like Verizon and AT&T. Indeed, Verizon just this week unveiled its commercial 5G private wireless product under the "On Site 5G" brand.
  • Cloud computing companies like Google and Amazon. For example, both companies have been hiring networking executives in their explicit pursuit of the private wireless networking opportunity.
  • Mobile network equipment suppliers like Ericsson and Nokia. Ericsson, for its part, recently announced the private wireless networking space is so important it decided to overhaul its strategy and sell its products directly to enterprises rather than going through its traditional mobile network operator customers.
  • Startups like Betacom and Celona. Such companies have been raising millions of dollars in funding in their drive into the space.
  • Industrial equipment providers like Siemens and Honeywell. Indeed, Siemens is now selling its first industrial 5G router that it developed for its own private wireless network.
  • Traditional enterprise networking suppliers like Cisco and Motorola Solutions. Cisco, for its part, is working with the US military on private wireless networking installations.

"Things are changing. So this is where the different players are trying to obtain a foothold in the opportunity they see," analyst Kyung Mun, with Mobile Experts, told Light Reading.

Mun explained that enterprises across a variety of industries have been working to bring their operations into the digital age. Those efforts have included embracing electronic services and moving those functions into the cloud – the result involves getting everything online "as a service."

"All these requirements are leaning toward 5G," Mun said, noting that enterprises moving along the digitization path are looking for ways to do so quickly, securely and seamlessly – technologies at the forefront of the telecom industry's shift from 4G to 5G.

"All these things are kind of merging together," he said.

Analyst John Byrne with GlobalData agrees. He told Light Reading that the Internet of Things (IoT) – a concept that never truly matured in the enterprise space – has now transformed into a discussion of private wireless networking.

"This could be a vehicle for not just communications but what IoT morphs into," he said.

And which players in the battle royale of private wireless networking are in the dominant position today? According to Byrne, it's the cloud computing companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft. "They have all the enterprise relationships because of everyone moving to the cloud," he explained. "They're the ones to watch."

Those companies are leading partly because they've been able to meet the enterprise opportunity head-on. "They've proven themselves to be much more friendly to enterprise than the network operators have been able to," Byrne noted.

And that's what makes these early days of the competition so interesting. After all, network operators like Verizon are increasingly teaming up with cloud computing providers like AWS in areas like edge computing.

"It's sort of a classic 'coopetition' situation," Byrne said. "No one knows who their enemies are or who their friends are."

As the private wireless networking space matures – a situation highlighted by a growing number of commercial deployments – competition will undoubtedly heat up.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
Unscrambling AT&T's fixed wireless strategy

AT&T plans to use fixed wireless some of the time. Except in locations where customers are using a lot of data. And it will somehow be able to figure this out before actually serving those customers. Make sense?

The summer of 5G may be a scorcher

Amid rejoicing at the apparent end of a pandemic, Verizon believes the time is 'perfect' to offer a promotion worth more than $1,000. The stage is set for a fierce battle over 5G customers.

The time may have arrived for Big Tech to pay up for telecom

'Big Tech has been enjoying a free ride on our Internet infrastructure,' wrote FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, the latest indication that Internet companies may soon pay to cross the digital divide.

Forget 5.5G, it's time to get ready for '5G-Advanced'

A decade ago, there was a debate involving LTE-Advanced, 4.5G and 4.9G. Today, the same debate is brewing around 5.5G, 5G-Advanced and, potentially, 6G.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
DoD's 5G bet is already paying dividends By Mari Silbey, US Ignite
Rethinking networking in a 'post MPLS' world By Greg Bryan, Senior Manager, Enterprise Research, TeleGeography
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE