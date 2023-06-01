Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Semiconductors/Network platforms

Samsung suffers amid chips glut and gadgets downturn

News Analysis
Comment (0)

It didn't take long for the chips shortage of the pandemic to be succeeded by a glut, forcing prices down after record spending on production. At the same time, consumers hit by a cost-of-living crisis seem less inclined to buy new gadgets. Research by Omdia, a sister company to Light Reading, shows that smartphone shipments fell 7.6% year-on-year for the recent third quarter, to about 301 million. Both trends explain why Samsung has emerged from the New Year festivities looking badly hungover.

The South Korean electronics giant today issued some of its most downbeat guidance in years. For the just-ended fourth quarter, it expects to have made about 70 trillion South Korean won in sales (US$55 billion), down from the KRW76.57 trillion ($60.2 billion) it reported a year earlier. But the real nasty is the figure published for operating profit. Having earned nearly KRW14 trillion ($11 billion) in the final quarter of 2021, Samsung expects to make just KRW4.3 trillion ($3.4 billion).

That is a troubling signal from an industry bellwether for other companies that produce chips or the gadgetry they power. Like other semiconductor makers, Samsung went into overdrive after the pandemic to supply industries that had been starved of components. Its balance sheet for the third quarter valued property, plant and equipment at about KRW160 trillion ($126 billion), 12% more than a year earlier. Samsung also had about KRW57.3 trillion ($45 billion) in inventories, a 52% increase.

(Source: Chris Willson/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Chris Willson/Alamy Stock Photo)

Experts now think spending cuts are due in a market seemingly knee-deep in chips. The sharp contraction in Samsung's operating margin – expected to shrink from about 18% in the third quarter to just 6% in the fourth – offers evidence of falling prices and higher costs. Demand is constrained partly because certain chip customers also amassed stock in 2021.

"An unintended consequence of this is a significant increase in inventory, meaning OEMs [original equipment makers] must continue to downgrade their shipments target for this year and reduce component purchases," said Zaker Li, a principal analyst at Omdia, when publishing data for third-quarter smartphone shipments last October.

On the smartphone side, the good news is that Samsung has continued to fare a lot better than most of its rivals. Its third-quarter shipments dropped only 7.4% year-on-year, to about 64 million units, according to Omdia's data. That compared with an 11.2% drop at Xiaomi, to 40.5 million, and an 18.9% fall at Oppo, to 29.1 million. Of the world's top six brands, only Apple performed better than Samsung, with shipments up 2.6%, to 52.2 million.

The China issue

But the chipmaking industry has not been helped by the tightening of US sanctions against China in the last couple of years. Rules prohibiting the sale of chips and chipmaking equipment to Chinese companies have squeezed demand just as investment activity floods the market with chips. The fear in the sector is that legislation designed to punish China will hurt US chipmakers, many of which have counted China among their biggest markets.

There were signs of that over the Christmas period when Micron, which competes against Samsung in the market for memory chips, announced plans to cut a tenth of its workforce this year "in response to challenging industry conditions." In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Micron went on to say that it would make cuts "through a combination of voluntary attrition and personnel reductions."

It expects to incur charges of at least $30 million in the second quarter of 2023 in connection with the plan. According to an earlier SEC filing, Micron had about 48,000 employees in September (77% of whom were based in Asia), implying 4,800 people could lose their jobs.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Micron did not link its misfortunes to US sanctions against China. Its prevailing concern is about Chinese investment in local chipmaking rivals, such as YMTC and CXMT, as authorities push for self-sufficiency and full independence from the Western ecosystem. "In addition, the Chinese government may restrict us from participating in the China market or may prevent us from competing effectively with Chinese companies," it warned investors last year.

Concern is unsurprising. Its 2022 accounts show China was Micron's third-biggest geographical market last year and its fastest-growing in percentage terms. Sales to Chinese customers were up 35%, to about $3.3 billion, accounting for almost 11% of total company revenues. With numerous other companies in a similar position, this year could bring some painful readjustments.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Analyst Report: Telco as a Platform: How OSS can enable 5G business success
Temporal Observability Blog
TMForum Knowledge Report: Dish Wireless, Next-generation Telco
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Inventory of the Future: Flexible, Scalable, and Highly Dynamic
White Paper: How to modernize the network & win the race to 10G
Monetizing the Cloud-Based Network
Roadmap to 5G Monetization
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2023 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE