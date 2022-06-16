Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Semiconductors/Network platforms

Qualcomm wins fight against €1B EU fine

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 6/16/2022
Comment (0)

It's not been the best few months for competition regulators at the European Commission (EC) who have been trying to rein in what they see as abuses of dominant market positions by some of the world's biggest tech companies.

In January, the General Court of the European Union (EU) annulled in part the commission's decision to levy a €1.06 billion (US$1.1 billion) fine on Intel for its efforts to stifle rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Now, US chipmaker Qualcomm has just won its appeal against a €997 million ($1 billion) fine imposed by the EC in 2018. In a statement on Wednesday, the General Court said a "number of procedural irregularities" had affected Qualcomm's rights of defense and invalidated the "commission's analysis of the conduct alleged against Qualcomm."

The EU General Court cited 'procedural irregularities' by the European Commission in its case against the chipmaker. (Source: Qualcomm)
The EU General Court cited 'procedural irregularities' by the European Commission in its case against the chipmaker.
(Source: Qualcomm)

The EC had accused the chipmaker of abusing its dominant position in the market by paying "billions of US dollars to a key customer, Apple" to exclusively use its chips in iPhones and iPads.

At the time, competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Qualcomm "illegally shut out rivals from the market for LTE baseband chipsets for over five years, thereby cementing its market dominance."

However, the court said in its ruling this week that the commission did not provide an analysis "which makes it possible to support the findings that the payments concerned had actually reduced Apple's incentives to switch to Qualcomm's competitors in order to obtain supplies of LTE chipsets for certain iPad models to be launched in 2014 and 2015."

The EC could appeal against the court ruling, although it's not yet clear whether or not it will do so.

Another appeal

In the meantime, Qualcomm is in the process of appealing against another EC fine of €242 million ($252 million) that was imposed in 2019 for breaches related to 3G technology dating back to 2010.

In 2020, Qualcomm also revealed in a regulatory filing that the Commission had launched an investigation into whether the company's efforts to persuade phone makers to buy its radio frequency chips together with its own modem chips represents an abuse of market position.

The Commission could impose a fine equivalent to 10% of annual revenue if it found Qualcomm guilty of the violation.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

For now, it seems that all eyes are on the next court challenge facing Vestager – who has been portrayed as Europe's "tech-slayer in chief" – and her team.

On September 14, the General Court is due to rule on Google's challenge against a €4.34 billion ($451 billion) fine issued by the commission in 2018 related to its Android operating system. The penalty was apparently the largest antitrust fine the EU has ever imposed.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
451 Report: The State of Proactive Customer Engagement in the Telecommunications Industry
TBR: 5G Economy Requires a Modernized Approach to Monetization
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Full steam ahead for Industry 4.0: Exploring BSS for smart factories
Telco BSS: Elevate the 5G B2B customer experience
Is BSS ready to monetize enterprise 5G?
Game plan: BSS for 5G enterprise customer experience
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE