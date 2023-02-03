Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Semiconductors/Network platforms

Omdia: Semiconductors decline, despite record 2022

News Wire Feed

LONDON – The semiconductor market reached an all-time high in 2022, with total revenue hitting $595.7B, just surpassing 2021's record revenue of $592.8B. But the semiconductor market has declined for four straight quarters making it feel anything but a record year in its current state according to the latest research from Omdia. 4Q22 shrank 9% from the previous quarter, the biggest decline in the current downturn. 4Q22 revenue of $132.4B is just 82% of the record quarterly revenue of $161.1 in 4Q21.

In 2021, all major application groups increased revenue by double-digit growth rates, from 11% growth for wired communications to 36% growth for semiconductors in consumer electronics. The record revenue in 2022 was mixed with the highpoint being the automotive semiconductor market up 21% year over year (YoY). At the other end was the data processing segment, which declined 6% YoY as demand weakened for PCs and other applications.

The memory market has suffered the most in the current downturn with it reaching a record $46.5B in 3Q21. 4Q22 was just 52% of that number, bringing in just $24.1B.

The top two semiconductor companies by revenue kept spots in the top two, but their combined revenue was nearly $24B lower than 2021. SK Hynix and Micron, memory companies, both slipped one spot, allowing Qualcomm and Broadcom to both rise one spot each in the top five. AMD rose the most spots, up three from 2021 mainly due to their acquisition of Xilinx, which added nearly $5B in revenue.

Read the full press release here.

Omdia

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
Coherent Technology Evolution
Brightening ROADM Networks
Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
Lab-to-Live Testing of Cloud-Based Networks & Services
5G Testing for the Race to Revenue
How to Test Open RAN
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customer Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Former China Telecommunications Corporation CEO elected as World Broadband Association Board Chairman By The World Broadband Association (WBBA)
MTN and Huawei Sign MoU on improving digital inclusion and sustainable development in Africa By Huawei
New Calling, New Future — 5G New Calling Industry Development Forum Is Held During MWC Barcelona 2023 By Huawei
Huawei Proposes Certainty in Industry Development to Jointly Stride to the 5.5G Era By
China Mobile Guangdong, Shenzhen Metro Group, and Huawei Verify 1 m-Precision 5G Indoor Positioning By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE