Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Semiconductors/Network platforms

Omdia: Semiconductor market plateaus after five quarters of record revenue

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/23/2022
Comment (0)

LONDON – The red-hot semiconductor market reached a plateau in the first quarter of 2022 after five straight quarters of record revenues on top of continued growth, with the market declining just 0.03% against the prior quarter, according to Omdia's latest competitive analysis of the worldwide semiconductor market.

"Total semiconductor revenue has been growing each quarter since 2Q20, and the market set new total revenue records each quarter beginning with 4Q20. But the market broke both those streaks in 1Q22, declining for the first time since 1Q20," said Cliff Leimbach, Senior Research Analyst and author of Omdia's Semiconductor Competitive Landscape (CLT) Spotlight Service.

Leimbach added that the decline was quite small given the size of the market, and semiconductor revenues remain near all-time highs. Revenue in 1Q22 declined from $159.35B in 4Q21 to $159.30B in 1Q22, and 1Q22 was the second highest revenue on record.

Moreover, the decline in 1Q22 is low by historical standards. Q1 typically is a down quarter as demand wanes after the holiday season. Since Omdia began tracking the market at a quarterly level in 2002, the average Q1 decline is 4.4%. (See chart.)

Total semiconductor revenue percent change

Q1 review

Nearly all semiconductor components experienced sequential growth between -5% and 5% in 1Q22 against 4Q22. Outliers included CMOS sensors, which declined 16% quarter-over-quarter. Typically, this market declines in 1Q, but additional factors were at play in this period:

Increases in raw material prices globally, putting pressure on inflation.

Dampening in consumer spending in Q1, particularly for smartphones.

Ongoing impacts of the pandemic in key markets in Q1, which have affected the supply chains for smartphones and other electronic products.

Top-10 Market Share

Having barely surpassed Intel in 4Q21, Samsung increased its lead in Q1. Samsung's memory revenue held firm, while MPU revenue, influenced heavily by Intel, experienced weakness in 1Q22.

Outside of the top two companies, of note was AMD, which rose from eighth to sixth place as their Xilinx acquisition closed. Memory companies (Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron) remain major influencers as the memory market held, with the total memory (DRAM, NAND, NOR) revenue down just 2.2% in 1Q22.

Read the full press release here.

Omdia

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
HPE RAN Automation - Cloudify and Disaggregate RAN without complexity
451 Report: The State of Proactive Customer Engagement in the Telecommunications Industry
TBR: 5G Economy Requires a Modernized Approach to Monetization
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Full steam ahead for Industry 4.0: Exploring BSS for smart factories
Telco BSS: Elevate the 5G B2B customer experience
Is BSS ready to monetize enterprise 5G?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE