Nokia lowers MobiFone's network energy consumption

HANOI, Vietnam – Nokia today announced that it has helped MobiFone achieve overall energy savings of almost 14 percent in a world's first trial of Nokia's new Digital Design service. Based on data gathered from the network with Nokia's analytics tools, MobiFone implemented power reduction in 88 percent of the 4G radio cells in the trial. To achieve the result, Nokia helped MobiFone transition from traditional network-wide or cluster-wide power settings to cell-level settings, which helped them find an optimal radio link and power balance with overall lower transmit power.

The pilot was conducted at 112 cell sites over an area of 65 square kilometers in Vietnam's Ngu Hanh Son district. As part of the trial, Nokia Digital Design service was applied in MobiFone's 4G 1800 MHz (band 3) layer.

Nokia Digital Design service analyzes each individual cell in the network to determine interference, load, and beam-set configuration and recommends the most appropriate radio link power balance to reduce transmit power. While the in-built RAN software functions help tackle the power consumption during low traffic hours, the Digital Design service addresses also peak hour power consumption, leading to considerable energy savings.

The Radio Access Network (RAN) accounts for almost 80 percent of all mobile network energy consumption. Innovations that lower RAN energy consumption will have a far-reaching impact and contribute to overall reductions in the energy consumption of service providers.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia