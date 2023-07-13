Nokia deploys 400GE IP interconnection and peering solution for Budapest Internet Exchange

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Nokia and BIX (Budapest Internet Exchange) announced BIX's award and successful deployment of Nokia's 7750 SR IP edge routing platforms for BIX spine router network modernization, which will enhance high-speed and reliable IP connectivity to BIX's clients in the Central Europe and Balkans regions. BIX provides internet peering services from its regional POPs in Budapest and Vienna.

The Nokia SR platforms, with FP5 silicon, provide BIX highly scalable capacity with unmatched performance, security, and lower energy consumption. The FP5's future-ready 800GE capability will support the seamless upgrade from 400GE interfaces, enabling BIX to meet future needs sustainably and at lower cost. Nokia's system design innovation, combined with the industry proven Service Router Operating System (SR OS), ensures improved network speed, flexible capability and reliability in the 7750 SR system for deterministic scaling of capacity, along with extending the life of the deployed systems.

