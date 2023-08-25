Marvell serves up 5G gloom as results disappoint

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Semiconductors/Network platforms

Marvell serves up 5G gloom as results disappoint

News Analysis

Marvell Technology is little known outside industry circles, but it appears to be the only supplier of 5G physical-layer chips to Nokia, for use in either a purpose-built or cloud radio access network (RAN). It's also been cozying up to other important makers of 5G equipment. Samsung identified it as a cloud RAN partner in a June blog. Fujitsu did likewise at Mobile World Congress.

But it's that engagement with Nokia that makes it a useful bellwether. The Finnish vendor is the third-biggest 5G gear maker on the planet, after Huawei and Ericsson. It has gained market share so far this year, according to Dell'Oro, a market research firm, and it was recently called out by Timotheus Höttges, the boss of Deutsche Telekom, as "our partner" on open RAN, a fashionable concept. So when Marvell says the 5G stock is proving hard to shift, it's a sign of broader malaise.

We already knew this, of course. Dell'Oro has just witnessed what it describes as the fastest pace of quarterly decline for seven years in the RAN market. On a constant-currency basis, sales at Ericsson's networks division fell 8% year-over-year for the second quarter. In the last few months, Nokia has dramatically changed its views about the mobile networks market. Earlier this year, it had expected overall market sales to grow 4% outside China. It is now guiding for a 2% decline.

Marvell's chips are a crucial element in Nokia's 5G basestations. (Source: Nokia)
Marvell's chips are a crucial element in Nokia's 5G basestations.
(Source: Nokia)

Yet the gloom will deepen after the latest remarks by Marvell CEO Matt Murphy. Although there is still a long way to go on the 5G rollout, various regions are on pause amid difficult economic conditions, he told analysts on Marvell's latest earnings call this week. "As a result, following an extended period of strong growth, we are expecting a significant sequential reduction in our wireless revenue in the fourth quarter."

Carrier infrastructure, Marvell's third-largest business division, reported only a 3.4% dip in sales for the recent second quarter, to about $275.5 million, compared with the year-earlier period. Whatever happens during the third quarter, Murphy's warning suggests final-quarter revenues will be well below the $275.4 million that Marvell generated a year before. This is not an encouraging message for anyone hopeful that a barren spell would be relatively short.

No AI lift

Nevertheless, it was not the main reason for Marvell's second-quarter struggles. After the champagne of Nvidia's bubbly update earlier this week, Marvell's report came as a dry-mouthed hangover, with headline sales down 12%, to $1.34 billion, and Marvell's net loss widening to about $207.5 million, from $168.9 million a year before. When the Nasdaq opened this morning, Marvell's share price was soon trading down about 9%. For a chipmaker that says it's part of the genAI conversation, this is not supposed to happen.

Unlike Nvidia, which monopolizes the supply of data-center graphical processing units (GPUs) used for training genAI's large language models, Marvell has something of an auxiliary role in this market. Products such as 800G DSP (digital signal processor) are all about providing connectivity between the GPUs that Nvidia is selling. Marvell executives are full of bullish talk about such products, and analysts highly regard the technology. In a new report about using Ethernet for AI connectivity, Rosenblatt Securities cites Marvell as one of the key silicon providers alongside Broadcom and Cisco.

Share price movements at Marvell and Nvidia this year
(Source: Google Finance)
(Source: Google Finance)

Despite this, Marvell's data center group recorded a big sales contraction for the second quarter of 29%, to $459.8 million. Sales of enterprise networking products also fell 3.7% to $327.7 million. Products like the 800G DSP have yet to be unleashed on the market and enterprise spending on older equipment has dropped. It should not have surprised anyone. "As expected, revenue from the enterprise on-premises portion of our data-center end market declined significantly on a sequential basis in the second quarter, reflecting a weakening enterprise market," said Murphy.

The big exception to that seems to be the hyperscalers and their investment in GPUs. Nvidia and manufacturing partner TSMC cannot keep up with the demand. The gross margin Nvidia reports soared to 70% for the second quarter from 43% a year earlier. With all its talk about artificial intelligence and how Marvell's products can address it, Marvell may simply have been the victim of an unfair comparison.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The coherent DSP evolution: Enabling 800G waves everywhere
Residential Broadband Network Checklist
Comparative Digital Divide Network Economics
New Study of Real-World Fiber Broadband Costs
Tarana Executive Summary
How You Can Scale for Growth and Deliver an Exceptional Subscriber Experience
How Broadband Service Providers Can Become the Catalyst for Small Business Growth
How To Make Your Broadband Operations a Subscriber Experience Differentiator - Embrace Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE