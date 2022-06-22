IQE announces multi-year strategic supply agreement with Lumentum

CARDIFF, Wales – IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year agreement with Lumentum for the supply of epiwafers supporting 3D Sensing, LiDAR for automotive, and optical networking applications.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ: LITE, "Lumentum") a market-leading photonics solutions provider, has been a long-term partner of IQE. Effective immediately, the multi-year agreement is focused on high volume production of epiwafers which will be used across Lumentum's portfolio of innovative laser products, in particular to enable LiDAR for autonomous vehicles, where IQE will be the epitaxy partner of choice for this technology. The strong partnership between IQE and Lumentum will also enable leadership across a wider range of cutting-edge technologies such as biometric security, data communications, and extended reality. There is also further provision for multi-year joint research and development initiatives.

Read the full press release here.

Lumentum