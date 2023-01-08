Intel has also fallen victim to the network spending crash

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Semiconductors/Network platforms

Intel has also fallen victim to the network spending crash

News Analysis

The performance of Intel's newish network and edge group never garners much attention when the giant chip shop publishes results. Accounting for less than 11% of Intel's revenues, it is dwarfed by the parts of Intel that produce chips for data centers and PCs. Most commentary does not dwell on the smaller unit. If Intel were a chip shop of the greasy British type, network and edge would be the mushy peas – of minor interest to all but aficionados, too squidgy and amorphous by far.

But Intel had grand ambitions for network and edge when it began promoting some of its mobile activities in 2019. During a hectic round of interviews, it told various trade publications it aimed to capture 40% of the global market for basestation silicon by 2022. This would be some achievement for a company that effectively had zero presence in the radio access network (RAN) just a few years before.

What percentage of network and edge sales Intel generates in this RAN market is not disclosed, but the overall unit has grown rapidly since results were first broken out. In 2020, Intel made about $7.1 billion in revenues from selling network and edge products. A year later, it was in touching distance of $8 billion, and turnover hit about $8.9 billion in 2022. But the mushy peas have fallen off the counter this year.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger shows off the latest range of Xeon processors. (Source: Intel)
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger shows off the latest range of Xeon processors.
(Source: Intel)

First-half sales plummeted a third, to less than $2.9 billion. And after recording a $710 million operating profit for the first six months of 2022, it suffered a $487 million loss. In its latest quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Intel said that "customers tempered purchases to reduce existing inventories and adjust to a lower demand environment across product lines."

This is, essentially, the same explanation both Ericsson and Nokia offered when reporting weak second-quarter sales. And yet the impact on Intel, which sells chips to both Nordic vendors, looks far greater. On a constant-currency basis, sales at Ericsson's networks business were down just 13% year-on-year for the recent second quarter, while Nokia's mobile networks group managed 5% growth. After China's Huawei, which does not buy RAN chips from Intel, they are the world's two biggest vendors and therefore a decent market bellwether.

When the chips are down

It's possible that Intel was hurt mainly by competition at the edge, where some companies are investing in advanced silicon to support artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Nvidia's graphical processing units (GPUs) are a direct threat to Intel's more general-purpose silicon in this area. Amid hype about ChatGPT and all its derivatives, demand for those GPUs has exploded, driving Nvidia's share price up 227% since the start of the year.

Weakness this year does not mean Intel necessarily failed to capture 40% of the market for basestation silicon in 2022 (Intel had not answered a question on this at the time of publication). Since 2019, there have been ups and downs for the company. The worst down was a major setback at Nokia after Intel missed delivery targets for 10-nanometer chips designed for the initial batch of 5G products.

Headline sales and profits at Intel's network and edge group ($M)
(Source: Intel)
(Source: Intel)

Nokia, which appeared to have no other suppliers of customized 5G chips at the time, fell back on more expensive field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), which temporarily upset its entire 5G strategy. It subsequently pivoted to Marvell as a supplier of baseband silicon for Layer 1, the most computationally intensive part of the RAN software stack, although Intel was retained for other layers.

Even so, Intel might have played a bigger role at Nokia today were it not for the 10-nanometer cock-up. The Finnish vendor is now building its virtual RAN portfolio around the use of Marvell for inline acceleration, a technique that offloads Layer 1 functions from the central processing unit (CPU) – typically supplied by Intel – to Marvell's chips. This Marvell commonality apparently allows Nokia to use the same Layer 1 software across purpose-built and virtual RAN products.

Stockholm syndrome

The big up for Intel is an expanding relationship with Ericsson. Like Nokia, the Swedish vendor was outed back in 2019 as a customer of Intel's purpose-built, 10-nanometer 5G RAN chips, branded both Snow Ridge and Atom P5900 (Ericsson, curiously, seemed to avoid the delivery problems that tripped up its Finnish rival). In an update last week, Ericsson committed itself to using Intel in future as a contract manufacturer of customized 5G chips based on 18A, the codename Intel uses for one of its next-generation processes. Such chips will apparently use transistors measuring just 1.8 nanometers, smaller than anything currently on the market.

Separately, Ericsson is also all-in with Intel on virtual RAN, just as Nokia has pinned its fortunes on Marvell. Both Ericsson and Intel deride inline acceleration and its reliance on PCIe cards that slot into servers, arguing these are an additional cost and complication. Instead, they are pursuing a form of acceleration called lookaside. With this, only select Layer 1 functions are offloaded to a separate, custom chip. Both that and the CPU are supplied by Intel, meaning they can be more closely integrated and managed using the same Kubernetes toolsets.

Quarterly sales and profits at Intel's network and edge group ($M)
(Source: Intel)
(Source: Intel)

All that said, the market for open and virtual RAN products has not taken off as quickly as advocates hoped, and the broader RAN market is now in a slump. Dell'Oro, a market-research firm, expects the RAN market to shrink by 13% this year in North America, historically the most profitable region for Ericsson and Nokia. In July, it also revised down its short-term expectations for open RAN, noting "some hesitancy about these next-generation architectures," although it still thinks open RAN will account for between 15% and 20% of total RAN sales by 2027. Other analysts are more bullish.

That suits Intel, which boasted a 99% share of virtual RAN deployments earlier this year. Even when inline accelerators are in use, Intel is the default option for RAN processing at Layers 2 and 3. The main threat here comes from AMD, a rival chipmaker using the same x86 architecture. In recent years, it has chomped into Intel's share of the market for data-center CPUs. Companies using the blueprints of Arm, a UK-based chip designer, are also on the march.

Operators want healthy competition, and yet few seem prepared to sacrifice performance and efficiency in the hunt for alternatives. That is probably a positive for a company as dominant as Intel is in computing. But the fortunes of its network and edge group in the next few years will hinge largely on whether companies believe it really is the best technology in town.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
BT’s journey toward a 5G Core: A direct evolution to cloud native
Rogers tackles network energy consumption
SK Telecom’s world-first bare-metal cloud-native 5G Core solution
Network health and energy efficiency: Ericsson and Far EasTone’s model for sustainable network excellence
5G Voice in a nutshell. Learn it in 5 minutes!
Prepare for cloud-native innovation with Red Hat
When telecom works, the world works
Brightening ROADM Networks
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 5G: Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE