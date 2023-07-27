IDC: China's smartphone market fell 2.1% in 2Q23

SINGAPORE – According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, 65.7 million smartphones shipped in China in 2Q23, a narrower decline of 2.1% compared to the same period last year. In the first half of the year, the Chinese market saw 130.9 million shipments, down 7.3% year-on-year (YoY).

The sluggish consumer demand recovery offset the bigger discount efforts from smartphone vendors and e-commerce operators, leading to a more-than-5% drop in sales during the "618" online shopping festival. The discouraging sales results indicated the challenging environment will continue in the short term.

Huawei reached the Top 5 again by having a tie with Xiaomi. The return of Huawei was mainly supported by a better product launching pace as well as the favorable sales performance of its P60 series and foldable Mate X3 model. Huawei and Apple were the only vendors with a positive YoY growth in the Top 5 ranking, as the price discounts of Apple's iPhone 14 series successfully stimulated the demand.

