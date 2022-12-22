Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Semiconductors/Network platforms

ESG filings show us what vendors don't want us to know

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Reputation and social license count for a lot these days, as the proprietor and shareholders of Tesla are now learning.

More than 90% of S&P 500 companies now publish ESG (environmental, social and governance) reports in some form, according to a McKinsey analysis.

There is some blowback against ESG, but it's mostly political and is certainly not coming from business. Inflows into sustainable funds rose from $5 billion in 2018, to nearly $70 billion in 2021 and $87 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

ESG offers a methodology for dealing with externalities, which is economist-speak for problems that businesses create, like air pollution and greenhouse gases, that can't be solved by regular market competition.

As it happens Huawei has just won a national award from the Sina group as China's "Most Socially Responsible Enterprise" for 2022.

In some areas the big vendors are equally terrible, but Huawei needs to lift its disclosure game. (Source: Huawei)
In some areas the big vendors are equally terrible, but Huawei needs to lift its disclosure game.
(Source: Huawei)

It is a mystery as to why; Sina does not trouble with a citation, let alone an explanation of the methodology.

Which is a pity because there are actual metrics for tracking corporate social responsibility and Huawei itself applies them in its annual sustainability report. More on this later.

But first let us visit Huawei's latest contribution to ESG literature, a white paper on "Huawei's approach to fairness, equity and opportunity," which dropped last month.

How not to do ESG

The white paper is something of a landmark in its own way. It should be required reading for all ESG managers in demonstrating how not to report on ESG.

Tellingly, no one at Huawei was willing to put their name to it. The document has been signed off by an anonymous "executive sponsor."

The authors, whoever they might be, declare they want to take a different route from conventional ESG reports that, in their mind, "focus merely on achieving some sort of statistical balance... among an employee population."

Instead, they insist "progress toward fairness requires a more ambitious, innovative mindset, one that aspires to provide a level-playing field not just for our employees but for all."

The predictable result of this half-baked formulation is a list of Huawei tech outreach schemes and brief profiles of staff. It is not encumbered by any metric that charts Huawei's bold "progress toward fairness."

For example, Huawei's international ICT academy apparently hosts an annual contest that last year attracted 150,000 people from 70 countries. That's the sum total of information about that exercise.

Huawei may believe that these random data fragments reflect its ambitious and innovative mindset but we gather nothing about how they contribute to fairness, equity or anything at all.

By contrast, Huawei's annual sustainability report is a serious document based on Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.

It tells us a good deal about what Huawei is doing in sustainability and social equity.

It's just as revealing in what it does not report on.

Only Ericsson discloses on women's pay

For example, it makes no disclosures about generous state financial assistance to Huawei, on non-compliance with environmental laws or where right to freedom of association is at risk.

But guess what? Neither does Ericsson or Nokia.

The ESG data from the three competitors show they are equally terrible at some things.

Like women's representation, to take an obvious example. Just 22% of Nokia's workforce is female, 25% of Ericsson's and 21% of Huawei's.

There is a specific reporting category for women's pay in relation to men's, but only Ericsson reports on this (it's 82%). Huawei and Nokia don't share any detail.

But in a number of significant areas, Huawei is the odd one out. Ericsson and Nokia both report on the level of work-related injuries and accidents. Huawei is silent.

Ericsson and Nokia provide some disclosure on customer privacy and security incidents. Huawei, in what can only be described as a missed opportunity, does not touch this topic that has so often tripped it up.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

There's not the room to discuss these further but these filings are a guide to how far vendors want to push values of responsible behavior through their global supply chains. They also tell us what they don't want us to know.

ESG reporting is still a work in progress but it's not going away.

Related posts:

– Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Monetizing the Cloud-Based Network
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Roadmap to 5G Monetization
5G Automation Demo
NaaS Demystified: Unlock the full potential of Network as a Service
How to build a more resilient business for the future
Video: Network automation evolution improves customer experience
White Paper: Ensuring Day Two operations for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE