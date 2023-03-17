Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable TelcoBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Semiconductors/Network platforms

Dell'Oro's Sameh Boujelbene: AI is changing data center hardware

3/17/2023

Just like every other part of the communications landscape, data center networking is changing fast. Sameh Boujelbene, vice president at Dell'Oro Group, projects that we'll see most data center switch sales coming at 400 Gbit/s and higher speeds in the next few years – and AI is a huge catalyst for that capacity push.

In this podcast, we discuss how AI workloads, which have hardware and latency requirements that are different from traditional enterprise cloud workloads, will influence hardware design and data center topologies in the future.

Since this podcast was recorded last week on-site at OFC in San Diego, we discuss the role of coherent pluggable optics and co-packaged optics in the evolution of data center hardware.

Here are some topics we covered:

  • How the cloud and AI as emerging market segments are influencing data center networking (02:03)
  • Cloud providers will be looking at both network topology and next-gen data center optics to accommodate the demands of AI workloads (05:07)
  • It's early, but we could see AI-related computing requiring its own class of connectivity and computing options, much the same way cloud did a decade or so ago (10:13)
  • Optical networking innovations in the data center will make a huge difference in power consumption and data transmission rates for the next several years (14:40)

For an unedited transcript of this podcast, click the closed caption button in the video toolbar.

Related stories and posts:

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
DPI and encrypted traffic visibility for IP networks
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Report
SCTE Cable Next-Gen Broadband Technology Plans & Strategies 2022 SURVEY REPORT 2022
Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
Coherent Technology Evolution
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How Huawei’s IntelligentRAN helps CSPs manage the complexity of 5G By Huawei
Guiding Broadband To Address Industry-Wide Challenges By Kerry Doyle
After A Succesful Merger Indosat Aspires to Connect 21M Unconnected Indonesians in a Year By Indosat
Huawei Releases Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway and FTTR for Home Solution at MWC By Huawei
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE