Dell'Oro launches new data center IT semiconductors and components advanced research report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components advanced research report. The first report will be released in April 2023.

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components Advanced Research Report provides an in-depth analysis of the supply and demand of semiconductors and components relative to system deployments, as well as the consumption of data center semiconductors and components for each of the Top 8 Cloud service providers and the rest of the market. The report will address key topics, including:

What is the demand outlook for semiconductors and components for cloud hyperscalers and other data center customers?

Are semiconductors and components inventories rising or falling with system deployments by data center customers?

What is the product mix of semiconductors and components for servers, and how that is changing over time with new data center architectures?

How is the server CPU vendor landscape shifting among the major Cloud SPs (SPs) and the overall market?

