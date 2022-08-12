Coherent, Etri, and Kaist to focus on advanced semiconductor devices for Korea

PITTSBURGH – Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with two Korean institutions, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), to foster collaboration on advanced electronic and photonic devices, with a focus on the Korean market.

The MoU was signed in conjunction with the Korea-US Industrial Cooperation Forum, which provides a mutual collaboration platform for both countries with the support of the U.S. Department of Commerce; Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (MOTIE); and the Korea Institute for Advanced Technology (KIAT).

Korea is at the forefront of new technologies that are transforming industries such as communications, automotive, and consumer electronics. Coherent technology platforms are ideally suited to enable a broad range of existing and emerging applications in these rapidly growing markets.

The partnership announced today will cover a broad range of innovations in devices, leveraging silicon carbide, gallium arsenide, and indium phosphide technology platforms. The collaboration will address applications in power electronics for electric vehicles, industrial applications, and optical and wireless networks.

Read the full press release here.

