Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Semiconductors/Network platforms

Broadcom eyes $50B takeover of VMware – reports

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 5/23/2022
Comment (0)

Ageing IT giants with hardware origins have long been attracted to younger software companies, especially those exuding the powerful aroma of the cloud. Making money in hardware means cranking out expensive new gadgetry year after year and persuading customers they need it. The business of software subscriptions is more like renting out a property. After the initial hard work is done, profit margins are often better.

The rationale behind so many of this century's hardware-meets-software stories could largely explain why Broadcom, a huge semiconductor firm, is rumored to be in talks about a $50 billion takeover of VMware, a cloud-computing software specialist on the rebound from a five-year relationship with Dell. VMware would give Broadcom another skillset and a recurring source of revenues, pleasing investors who think diversification is important. But demand for its software could also help Broadcom sell more chips.

VMware share price ($)
(Source: Google Finance)
(Source: Google Finance)

VMware was snapped up by Dell in 2016 as part of the PC and server maker's $67 billion takeover of EMC, an IT company that bought VMware way back in 2003 for just $635 million. To many observers, it was the most eye-catching part of EMC at the time of the Dell acquisition, providing software and tools for managing workloads in the cloud. Yet the relationship was not destined to last. Burdened by nearly $40 billion in total debt, Dell completed a VMware spinoff last November, although founder Michael Dell is still thought to own a substantial chunk.

Now valued at about $40 billion on the stock market, VMware is reported to have caught the attention of Hock Tan, Broadcom's CEO, whose tastes appear to have changed considerably. In 2018, he was thwarted in his efforts to buy Qualcomm, a semiconductor rival, by Donald Trump. The former US president blocked the deal on grounds of national security, apparently believing Broadcom is too close to China. Four years later, the Broadcom boss seems drawn to software instead.

Any cloud you like

A takeover would net a business that made nearly $13 billion in revenues last year and about $1.8 billion in profit. Essentially, VMware provides a platform for hosting and managing IT and network resources in private and public clouds, or a mix of the two. A selling point is VMware's ability to shapeshift and accommodate various cloud demands. It boasts working relationships with all the big public clouds – AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure – and claims to have tie-ups with as many as 4,500 other cloud providers across 120 countries.

This versatility could also make it an appealing "abstraction layer" for customers worried about tying themselves to a single cloud. Dish, a US company building a fourth US mobile network, has kept VMware in its mix of suppliers despite striking a comprehensive cloud deal with AWS. The critical software that supports Dish's radio access network will sit on VMware's platform, not directly on AWS.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Clever marketing of VMware could also boost sales of Broadcom chips. The cloud has previously meant hosting IT resources at big data centers far away from many of the end users. In what the industry refers to as "edge computing," these resources are increasingly being deployed in numerous smaller facilities for performance and security benefits. Those will obviously need kitting out with servers and silicon. Global investment in 5G and edge computing means five times as much silicon may be needed in future, said Darrell Jordan-Smith, the senior vice president of global industries for Red Hat, a VMware rival, at a recent press briefing.

One doubt is that interest in VMware's products will translate directly into additional chip sales for Broadcom. VMware's most prominent chip partner today is Intel, whose CEO Pat Gelsinger ran VMware before he took charge of the semiconductor giant in February last year. But ownership by any hardware player makes VMware appear less independent – a factor that was always problematic when it was a Dell subsidiary.

Less-than-stellar growth

VMware's recent sales growth has also been less than impressive, averaging 13% annually over the last five years. The comparable rate for Red Hat (itself a part of IBM) is about 19%, although Red Hat remains a lot smaller, generating revenues of about $5.6 billion in its last fiscal year, according to Light Reading's estimates. Neither company looks good next to the public cloud. AWS, for instance, reported sales growth of 37% last year, to a monstrous $62.2 billion.

Nor does VMware look very profitable alongside Broadcom. In its last fiscal year, it recorded an operating margin of about 19%, and its net income fell 12%, to $1.8 billion. With about $27.5 billion in sales during the year to October 2021 (a 15% year-on-year increase), Broadcom managed an operating margin of 31%, while its net income soared 128%, to more than $6.7 billion.

Table 1: VMware and Red Hat sales growth ($B)

2017 2019 2018 2019 2020 2021
VMware licensing revenues $2.8 $3.2 $3.8 $3.2 $3.0 $3.1
VMware subscription and SaaS revenues N/A N/A N/A $1.9 $2.6 $3.2
VMware services revenues $4.3 $4.7 $5.2 $5.8 $6.1 $6.5
VMware total revenues $7.1 $7.9 $9.0 $10.9 $11.7 $12.8
VMware revenues growth rate N/A 12% 13% 21% 7% 9%
Red Hat revenues $2.4 $2.9 $3.4 $4.0 $4.7 $5.6
Red Hat revenues growth rate N/A 21% 17% 18% 18% 19%
Note: From 2019 onwards, the revenue figures for Red Hat are Light Reading estimates based on growth rates published in IBM's annual reports.
(Source: companies)

A growing appetite for open source code might also hinder VMware. It is certainly not opposed to the concept – VMware is, for instance, a major contributor to the Kubernetes open source project – but it lacks Red Hat's zealotry and still derives a quarter of its revenues from licensing software. In filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, it acknowledges the open-source risks, pointing out that "the adoption of public cloud, micro-services, containers and open-source technologies has the potential to erode our profitability."

VMware's share price has been on a downward slide for the past year, losing about 40% of its value over that period. It had soared 22% in pre-market trading on May 23 after news broke of Broadcom's rumored interest. But the earlier dwindling valuation is a concern for some analysts. "Is everything going to public cloud leaving VMware with a steadily declining market opportunity?" wrote James Crawshaw, a principal analyst with Omdia, in a LinkedIn post. "That's what its share price and Broadcom's interest seems to suggest."

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Juniper Experience-First Networking for Service Providers
RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) - Unlocking the True Potential of O-RAN
The Road to Open-RAN Success, Mastering Open Ecosystems
Juniper Networks Collaborates with Vodafone and Parallel Wireless on Groundbreaking Open RAN Use Case Trial
Why IMS Needs to be "Any Cloud-Native"
5G: The Race Can’t Be Won Without The Crew Onboard
Digital Marketplace: The New Telecom Frontier
Network Optimization: Non-Real-Time RIC Trial Analysis
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE