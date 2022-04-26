Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen BroadbandBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Semiconductors/Network platforms

Ayar Labs raises $130M in Series C funding

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/26/2022
Comment (0)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Ayar Labs, the leader in chip-to-chip optical connectivity, today announced that the company has secured $130 million in additional financing led by Boardman Bay Capital Management to drive the commercialization of its breakthrough optical I/O solution.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and NVIDIA entered this investment round, joining existing strategic investors Applied Ventures LLC, GlobalFoundries, Intel Capital and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Other new strategic and financial investors participating in the round include Agave SPV, Atreides Capital, Berkeley Frontier Fund, IAG Capital Partners, Infinitum Capital, Nautilus Venture Partners and Tyche Partners. They join existing investors such as BlueSky Capital, Founders Fund, Playground Global and TechU Venture Partners.

Ayar Labs’ optical I/O solution eliminates the bottlenecks associated with system bandwidth, power consumption, latency, and reach, dramatically improving existing system architectures and enabling new, previously unrealizable solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC), cloud, telecommunications, aerospace and remote sensing applications. With the new investment, Ayar Labs is ramping production and securing supply chain partners, as signaled by previously announced multi-year strategic collaborations with Lumentum and Macom, both leaders in optical and photonic products, as well as GlobalFoundries on its new GF Fotonix platform.

Ayar Labs also announced that it made its first volume commercial shipments under contract and expects to ship thousands of units of its in-package optical interconnect by end of year.

The full text of the press release is here.

Ayar Labs

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Next-Generation Network Planning
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Blog: Want to Monetize 5G? Start with Dynamic and Federated Inventory
Blog: The road to 5G network slicing begins with automation
Driving 5G Monetization with End-to-End Network Slicing
Aberdeen Report: Customer Operations in Telecommunications
TM Forum Report: Intent in autonomous networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
April 26-27, 2022, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Huawei
China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE