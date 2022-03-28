Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Semiconductors/Network platforms

Apple iPhone 14 may feature Chinese chips with military links

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 3/28/2022
Comment (0)

The tiny chips that store data in Apple's gadgets normally come from the likes of South Korea's Samsung and Japan's Kioxia. But the memory or NAND chips that help power the forthcoming iPhone 14 may have a more controversial supplier. Apple is currently evaluating products made by Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC), a Chinese state-owned business with ties to the military, according to a Credit Suisse report obtained by Light Reading. To critics, YMTC's presence in the best-selling smartphone would look about as welcome as a Gazprom pipeline through Germany does to opponents of Russia.

For similar reasons, too. Having suckled at the teat of Russian gas for years, governments are suddenly desperate to find alternative energy supplies following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. But there was already unease about reliance on Chinese technology. A backlash against Huawei, a Chinese vendor of 5G networks, came after it had muscled aside international rivals and turned Western clients into near dependents. With effective control over their networks, China would be able to cripple technology infrastructure, warned critics.

Apple counts China as its fastest-growing international market. (Source: Apple)
Apple counts China as its fastest-growing international market.
(Source: Apple)

YMTC has been under scrutiny for years. In a December 2020 written by James Mulvenon, a China expert at SOS International, it was identified as a rising Chinese power in memory chips, propelled – like Huawei – by a massive program of state subsidies. With the support of China's government, YMTC did not have to worry about profitability and could expand capacity beyond supply demands, said Mulvenon at the time. The risk, he noted, was that non-Chinese vendors might collapse, leaving Western companies more reliant on YMTC.

YMTC's state owners include companies like Tsinghua Unigroup that cater to the Chinese military, according to Mulvenon. His report also says that senior YMTC executives and board members have worked for companies or served in government offices tied to China's military modernization program.

Alarm was raised by the White House in its own report on supply chain vulnerabilities last June. YMTC, it said, "is focused on rapid expansion and has received an estimated $24 billion in subsidies from Chinese government sources." The same report went on to argue that YMTC might be able to produce "as many as 200,000 wafers per month by 2022, over twice Intel's current NAND production capacity, representing a potential low-cost threat to US-based memory companies."

Competing interests

US hawks have pushed for the inclusion of YMTC on the Entity List, a trade blacklist of companies barred from doing business with US entities or procuring US-origin technologies. Despite those lobbying efforts, YMTC and other Chinese chipmakers "continue to enjoy access to US markets," said Roslyn Layton of Strand Consult, a Danish advisory company, in a Forbes article published late last year.

A part of the US Commerce Department called the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is responsible for adding names to the Entity List. But it looks compromised in this role by the entanglement of Chinese and US commercial interests. Layton points out that various American semiconductor toolmakers generate "significant revenues" from their sales to YMTC.

California-headquartered Applied Materials, one of the companies she names, has revealed in filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that China was its largest geographical market last year, responsible for a third of company revenues, or about $7.5 billion. Lam Research, a rival also based in California, has a similar profile. Its sales to China accounted for 35% of the total last year – about $5.1 billion – up from just 22% in 2019. BIS sanctions would be a disaster for these companies and others.

But in their absence, Apple would face no legal impediment to the use of YMTC chips. In the report they published earlier this month, analysts at Credit Suisse said there was "a possibility that YMTC could start supplying memory for new iPhone models in 2022." Their research has led them to believe YMTC is currently under evaluation and that Apple has been adapting its products accordingly.

"We understand that Apple has been working since 2021 to change the design of the NAND controllers it develops to support YMTC memory products," said the Credit Suisse report. "However, the design of the controller IC [integrated circuit] has been delayed, and while it is not yet clear whether YMTC will be adopted, we expect a decision to be made within the next 1-2 months."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

YMTC is reckoned by Credit Suisse to lag rivals on performance and Apple will undoubtedly be aware of the security concerns that surround it. One theory is that the iPhone maker has come under pressure from the Chinese Communist Party to use YMTC for products sold in China. Last year, Apple reported about $68 billion from sales to China and revenues there were up 70%, making it the company's fastest-growing market. Any threat to that business would be taken very seriously.

This is not the first time a connection has been drawn between Apple and YMTC. The two companies were reported by Nikkei to be holding talks in 2018. That article raised concern about YMTC's ability to supply enough high-quality chips to Apple while recognizing that a commercial deal could provide some validation of YMTC's technology.

The Credit Suisse report appeared just a day before Kioxia, one of Apple's existing suppliers, was said to have run into production problems at two of its Japanese plants. Citing market research firm TrendForce, The Verge reported that Kioxia had lost 6.5 exabytes of flash storage due to contamination issues at facilities. TrendForce warned that NAND prices could rise 10% following those problems.

Neither Apple nor YMTC had responded to a request for comment on the Credit Suisse report at the time of publication.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Success Using the Adaptive Network Approach
Private 5G and the Next Generation of Enterprise Automation
Converged 4G/5G Transport Network Checklist
Transforming Fixed Access Using Traffic Steering on a Cloud Native Architecture
State of the Service Provider Report
Cable Next-Gen Broadband Technology Plans & Strategies 2021
Whirlwind tour: How 800G is already benefiting network providers around the world
What you need to know to start your IP/Optical convergence journey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE