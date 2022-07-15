Adtran Holdings announces closing of merger with ADVA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) ("ADTRAN Holdings" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its business combination with ADVA Optical Networking SE (FSE: ADV) ("ADVA"). The companies received all necessary regulatory approvals and shareholder consent, making closure possible. ADTRAN Holdings is now the parent company of ADTRAN, Inc. ("ADTRAN") through the merger of ADTRAN with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings. Additionally, tendered ADVA shares were exchanged for shares of ADTRAN Holdings today, making ADTRAN Holdings the majority shareholder of ADVA.

As already announced, the Company intends to enter into either a domination agreement or a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement to further drive integration, which will be a further step in making the Company a global leader in end-to-end fiber networking. With an addressable market of $13.7 billion the combined company will offer an unparalleled product portfolio ranging from in-home connectivity and business access solutions to optical core transport.

Read the full press release here.

Adtran