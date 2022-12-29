Sign In Register
Semiconductors/Network platforms

2022 in review: Replacing Huawei

Regulators in the US and elsewhere have been warning about equipment from China's Huawei for more than a decade. But those warnings grew into a chorus during the Trump administration in the US, driving a deliberate political campaign to rid the US market of Huawei equipment and then, ultimately, from the global communications market.

At the core of the issue are fears that Chinese spies can use Huawei equipment for espionage. Huawei officials reject that argument, but the situation has nonetheless gathered momentum over the past several years.

During 2022, the push against Huawei reached a fever pitch, with regulators in the US, Germany, the UK and elsewhere moving to block the company from business, and to remove the company's equipment from domestic networks. That endeavor has also stretched into Huawei's core operations, with efforts to prevent US-based companies from supplying Huawei with the core components and technologies it needs to build its products.

(Source: Karlis Dambrans on Flickr, CC 2.0)
(Source: Karlis Dambrans on Flickr, CC 2.0)

1/4/22 – Huawei 2021 sales decimated by US sanctions
(Iain Morris, International Editor)

1/13/22 – Looks like no respite for Huawei from Biden
(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

1/21/22 – Lumen gets ready to rip out Huawei gear
(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

2/8/22 – Odds shorten on Huawei 5G ban in Czech Republic
(Iain Morris, International Editor)

2/22/22 – Huawei to be stopped from selling fiber products in UK
(Iain Morris, International Editor)

3/28/22 – Huawei is slowly being strangled
(Iain Morris, International Editor)

4/4/22 – What's gone wrong at Huawei enterprise?
(Robert Clark, Contributing Editor)

5/20/22 – Canada officially gives Huawei and ZTE the boot
(Iain Morris, International Editor)

6/9/22 – Huawei's big role in open source threatens new security backlash
(Iain Morris, International Editor)

7/4/22 – Ericsson to replace Huawei at T-Mobile Netherlands
(Iain Morris, International Editor)

7/13/22 – India tightens restrictions on Huawei, ZTE
(Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor)

9/13/22 – Mavenir is replacing Huawei in Deutsche Telekom's core
(Iain Morris, International Editor)

10/28/22 – DZS's new PON system targets Huawei rip-and-replace bonanza
(Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor)

The Staff, Light Reading

