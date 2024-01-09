Sponsored By

Samsung profit plummets despite signs of recoverySamsung profit plummets despite signs of recovery

Samsung falls well short of estimates, but analysts say chip market rebound is already underway.

Robert Clark

January 9, 2024

2 Min Read
Samsung logo on building in Shanghai, China
(Source: Chris Willson/Alamy Stock Photo)

Samsung has forecast a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit, missing estimates and posting its lowest full-year profit in 15 years.

The South Korean chip, handset and TV giant said Tuesday it expected an operating profit for the quarter of 2.8 trillion Korean won (US$2.1 billion), a 35% slide from last year.

It will be its fifth consecutive decline in profit as it has battled the post-COVID semiconductor glut and the fall-off in demand for electronics.

The forecast was 28% below the average estimate of KRW3.9 trillion from analysts surveyed by Yonhap Infomax.

The company expects fourth-quarter sales to decline 4.9% to KRW67 trillion ($50.8 billion). Full-year operating income is forecast to be KRW6.5 trillion ($4.9 billion), down 85% – its lowest since the global financial crisis.

The Samsung guidance did not include numbers for its business segments. But analysts had expected the semiconductor business to post an operating loss of around KRW2 trillion ($1.5 billion), with a full-year operating loss of some KRW14 trillion ($10.6 billion), Yonhap said.

Aided by cuts in memory chip production by Samsung and rivals including SK Hynix and Micron, the result also represents progress compared to the first three quarters when the semiconductor business accumulated operating losses of KRW12 trillion ($9.1 billion).

Related:Partner Report - 5G App Monetization Drivers - Understand practical opportunities to monetize real-world 5G applications.

Chip sales to grow again 

Analysts believe the smartphone and display division will likely post strong numbers to partially offset the losses in the chip business. The device unit is tipped to record operating profit of around KRW2 trillion ($1.5 billion).

Most in the semiconductor industry are expecting a rebound this year.

In a revised forecast in November, IDC said the market bottomed out in 2023 and would grow 20% in 2024. 

Gartner says global semiconductor revenue declined 11% in 2023, with memory sales down 39%, but predicts industry growth of 17% this year.

Roko Kim, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment, told the Financial Times the glut was easing faster than expected thanks to the supply cuts. Kim predicted DRAM inventories would likely fall short of market demand by the end of the first quarter.

Samsung stock, which has risen 24% in the past year on expectations of a chip market recovery, fell 2.35% on the Seoul stock exchange Tuesday. 

The company will issue its full fourth-quarter results on January 31.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

AI Learning and Artificial Intelligence Concept - Icon Graphic Interface showing computer, machine thinking and AI Artificial Intelligence of Digital
AI & Machine Learning
AI is a part of everything in tech and telecom right now
AI is a part of everything in tech and telecom right now

Jan 9, 2024

Ericsson stand at trade show
Services
Eurobites: Ericsson cozies up to MTN for larger slice of African 'mobile money' market
Eurobites: Ericsson cozies up to MTN for larger slice of African 'mobile money' market

Jan 9, 2024

North Korea capital Pyongyang
2G/3G/4G
North Korea rolls out 4G service with secondhand Huawei gear
North Korea rolls out 4G service with secondhand Huawei gear

Jan 9, 2024

ROXi TV app home page
Video Streaming
ROXi's TV-centric music video streaming service enters US, tunes in ATSC 3.0
ROXi's TV-centric music video streaming service enters US, tunes in ATSC 3.0

Jan 9, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

5G Advanced Radio Access
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN InnovationsPartner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN Innovations
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
2024 Trends to Watch Enterprise 5G Monetization
5G
Partner Report - Monetizing Enterprise 5G in 2024: Strategies for Telcos to Maximize Slicing, Edge, and FWA RevenuesPartner Report - Monetizing Enterprise 5G in 2024: Strategies for Telcos to Maximize Slicing, Edge, and FWA Revenues
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

AI & Machine Learning
WWT Immersive XR Experiences
WWT Immersive XR Experiences

Jan 4, 2024

5G
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023

Dec 27, 2023

5G
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network

Dec 27, 2023