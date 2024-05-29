China sets up $47.5B chip fund as other Asian countries bolster local chip production

China has set up its third and largest state-backed semiconductor investment fund, worth 344 billion Chinese yuan (US$47.5 billion), as the country redoubled its efforts to build its domestic chip industry in a move that seeks to contravene mounting US export restrictions on advanced chips and chip equipment.

Reports said Monday that the information on the latest phase of the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund – widely known as the "Big Fund" – was filed with a government-run companies registry.

The latest fund was officially established on May 24 and registered under the Beijing Municipal Administration for Market Regulation, according to the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System.

For the first time, state-owned banks – including ICBC and China Construction Bank – have contributed to the Big Fund alongside the finance ministry, local governments and state-owned enterprises. The $47 billion capital pool was raised from the combined resources of 19 investors.

The latest investment will be focused on equipment for chip manufacturing as the existing US-led export controls have restricted China's access to equipment used to produce advanced chips such as the 7-nanometer microprocessors.

Indeed, ASML, the world's sole manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, said in January that it had been prohibited by the Dutch government from shipping some of its lithography machines to China.

Related:South Korea joins global chip battle with $19B war chest

From self-sufficiency to global chip player

The Big Fund was first established in 2014 with CNY138.7 billion ($19.2 billion). The second phase followed in 2019 with a registered capital of CNY204.1 billion ($28.2 billion).

When the fund was launched a decade ago, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the investment's aim is to bolster China's semiconductor industry and bring it up to international standards, with the money going into chip manufacturing, design, equipment and materials.

It has been a major investor in China's major chip companies, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and flash memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies.

The Big Fund powers the country's 10-year "Made in China" initiative, which aims to meet 70% of local chip demand by 2025. In recent years, the pressure to achieve – and even surpass – this goal has mounted as the tech war between China and the US injected a sense of urgency in China to have its domestic industry up to speed in chip technology.

Now, beyond self-sufficiency, China has set its sights on becoming a leading player in the global supply chain, especially for advanced microprocessors.

Related:China eyes $40 billion fund to build up domestic chip production

The country's latest five-year economic plan (2021–25) reiterated its commitment to research into cutting-edge chips and emerging fields such as hydrogen-powered vehicles and biotechnology.

In December 2022, the government earmarked a support package of more than CNY1 trillion ($143 billion) for its semiconductor industry. It has been allocated over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster research activities and to build up capacity of the local semiconductor industry.

An increasingly crowded market

Dominance in chip manufacturing has become a battleground as advanced microprocessors find their way into the latest smartphones, modern data centers, robots and self-driving cars. Most importantly, these powerful microprocessors are needed to run servers handling growing AI workloads.

However, China's ambitions to be a global player in the semiconductor supply chain must be tempered by the reality that several countries across Asia have started building up their chip manufacturing capabilities.

Last week, South Korea announced 26 trillion Korean won (US$19 billion) in state funding to grow the local industry.

Related:Vietnam’s semiconductor sector rides high in the wake of US investments

Declaring that semiconductors were "a field of all-out national warfare," President Yoon Suk Yeol said the broad package is aimed at boosting all segments of the domestic industry.

The biggest portion will be a KRW17 trillion ($12.4 billion) loan scheme, channeled through the Korea Development Bank, to help firms fund their expansion. Another part of the package will allocate KRW2.5 trillion ($1.8 billion) for the rapid construction of key infrastructure such as roads and water to enable the creation of "semiconductor mega clusters."

It also aims to set up a KRW1 trillion ($730 million) industry ecosystem fund to help fabless and chip material SMEs.

Neighboring Japan has been busy reviving its long-neglected semiconductor sector. Over the past three years, it allocated some 4 trillion Japanese yen ($25.49 billion) to support the sector.

The government has supported projects, including two TSMC foundries in southern Kumamoto and another foundry in northern Hokkaido, where Japan’s homegrown venture, Rapidus, aims to mass produce 2-nanometer logic chips in 2027.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is targeting a total $64.2 billion investment, including sums from the private sector, with a goal of tripling sales of domestically produced chips to about $96.3 billion by 2030.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam is positioning itself to become a powerhouse in the global semiconductor supply chain, having signed a bilateral agreement with the US government to expand the capacity of the semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

The bilateral agreement was signed during US President Biden's state visit in Vietnam in September.

As part of the agreement, the US government will provide $2 million in seed funding to launch comprehensive workforce development initiatives in Vietnam. The aim is to jointly develop hands-on teaching labs and training courses for semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging.

Furthermore, American semiconductors firms such as Amkor, Global Foundries, Intel and Marvel have pledged expanded investments in Vietnam during the state visit – forging partnerships and business deals worth billions of dollars.

Many of these companies already have a presence in the country. In recent years, they have strengthened their ties in Vietnam with new investments as they move part of their supply chain to friendlier shores. This is to protect their businesses from any setback arising from the geopolitical tension between China and the US.