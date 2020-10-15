Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Zoom rolls out end-to-end encryption and 'Zapps'

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 10/15/2020
Comment (0)

Zoom announced it is introducing end-to-end encryption as a free add-on feature to its video conferencing platform next week.

In end-to-end encryption, only the communicating users can access the cryptographic keys needed to decrypt a conversation. This should prevent eavesdropping from telecom providers and the providers of the service.

Safety call: Zoom has announced calls will be protected by end-to-end encryption from next week on. (Source: Chris Montgomery on Unsplash)
Safety call: Zoom has announced calls will be protected by
end-to-end encryption from next week on.
(Source: Chris Montgomery on Unsplash)

The announcement came during its annual Zoomtopia user conference, which it is holding virtually on October 14 and 15.

Zoom, which released a number of new products and initiatives in an attempt to maintain its revenue growth over the last six months, also said it would further integrate its product with Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Among the San Francisco-based company's new offerings was a trial version of an OnZoom marketplace, where users can promote and sell virtual events including classes and concerts.

It also said it plans to make itself a platform for apps, which it will call "Zapps."

Zapping the competition

Becoming a platform would cement Zoom's role in a select constellation of software companies, including Microsoft and Oracle, which have successfully put themselves at the center of businesses' digital work.

Its 370,200 corporate customers with ten or more employees is four times where it was a year ago.

Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan had released a draft design of his company's end-to-end encryption approach in May, and an updated design on Github in June.

Initially, Zoom had said the feature would only be for paying customers, but decided to make it free for all users after an open letter attracted more than 19,000 signatures.

Users of Zoom's free service wanting to use end-to-end encryption will need to participate in a one-time verification process, to reduce mass creation of abusive accounts, the company said. End-to-end encrypted conversations will have a dark padlock on top of a green shield icon, in the screen's upper left corner.

Users using Zoom's standard GCM (Galois/Counter Mode) encryption will instead see a checkmark there.

Disrupting technology

The platform has become a byword of the more online work and social habits since April. This week, an Irish radio broadcaster said she was in a Zoom videoconference where "at one point, someone said, we won't mention the elephant in the Zoom."

Accordingly, at the end of August, it raised its revenue projection for the calendar year ending next January to at least $2.37 billion, an increase of 281% over the preceding year.

Zoom's sudden popularity exposed many security failings, though the platform has quickly fixed most. Others are less easy to address through the platform.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on
Light Reading.

Jahana Hayes, a Connecticut member of Congress who is black, had a virtual town meeting on Zoom October 12 which was disrupted by a series of users shouting racial epithets. She wrote about the incident on Medium and Twitter.

New York City barred schools from using Zoom for remote learning in April, instead encouraging schools to switch to Microsoft Teams.

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza lifted the ban, though, a month later, saying "I'm happy that Zoom has addressed vulnerabilities over the last few weeks."

Perhaps optimistically, Zoom also announced features to help organizations during the return to the office, based on improvements to hybrid workforce collaboration.

These include a virtual receptionist and Zoom rooms scheduling, which by the end of the year will also indicate when a room is full according to the social distancing protocols currently in place.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE