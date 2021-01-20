Windstream Enterprise announces voice and unified communications solutions compliance with RAY BAUM's Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, today delivered yet another important layer of safety to its business customers by ensuring that its current voice and unified communications solutions are in compliance with FCC rules implementing RAY BAUM's Act. Windstream Enterprise customers using OfficeSuite UC and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) in all 50 states will rest assured knowing their teams have access to the latest safety technology in case of an emergency.

RAY BAUM's Act, which complements Kari's Law, ensures all multi-line telephone systems provide a "dispatchable location" on all emergency 911 calls. A "dispatchable location" goes beyond linking the phone call to an associated street address by also including specific information such as the floor, wing, office or cubicle. This technology identifies the exact location of 911 calls.

"Windstream Enterprise is committed to deploying modern and advanced safety solutions so customers can rely on secure communications when they need it most," said Austin Herrington, vice president of product management for Windstream Enterprise. "In large environments such as campuses, multi-floor office buildings, warehouses and hotels, it can be very difficult for first responders to locate a 911 caller in distress. Our compliance with RAY BAUM's Act will help our customers provide a safer workplace by drastically increasing the potential for better emergency outcomes."

In addition to ensuring the products are compliant, Windstream Enterprise has enabled network administrators to easily assign and edit dispatch information from its award-winning WE Connect portal. This convenience makes compliance with changing requirements simple – all while adding layers of 911 safety.

Windstream Enterprise is one of the first network service providers to announce compliance with RAY BAUM's Act, further demonstrating its proactive effort to deploy the latest technology to support businesses. To learn more about Windstream Enterprise solutions that help enterprises stay connected, reduce costs, maximize efficiency and deploy effective remote-working technology, including secure video conferencing, visit www.windstreamenterprise.com.

