Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
OpenRAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Windstream Enterprise adds concierge-level service to Fortinet SD-WAN offering

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/22/2020
Comment (0)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – WAN Concierge, the award-winning managed network solution from Windstream Enterprise (WE), is now available to purchase with the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN platform, offering a value-added network service option. This enhancement marks an expansion of the companies' partnership in delivering WAN edge transformation to enterprise customers nationwide.

"We began offering SD-WAN solutions with Fortinet technology in 2019, and our customers have responded positively to the network experience and the security that solution provides," said Mike Flannery, chief marketing officer at Windstream Enterprise. "Making SD-WAN Concierge available with Fortinet technology is a logical next step. We found our high-touch managed service resonated with customers, and extending SD-WAN Concierge to the Fortinet platform was a natural fit. The co-management through the WE Connect portal and mobile app, along with their technical service manager, helps customers migrate from a DIY mentality to utilizing a managed network communications service provider."

Customers that choose Windstream Enterprise SD-WAN with Fortinet technology benefit from integrated security and SD-WAN in a single device, supported by Fortinet's industry-leading, next-generation firewall. With the addition of SD-WAN Concierge, customers further benefit from a white-glove managed service that delivers a variety of premier service benefits, including technical consulting resources, advanced service delivery, and an assigned technical service manager who provides proactive guidance and support.

The integration of the Fortinet technology into the Windstream Enterprise Cloud Core delivers maximum, end-to-end visibility and control of network traffic. Additionally, all Windstream Enterprise SD-WAN customers have access to the award-winning WE Connect portal for real-time visibility and actionable insights into their network and enterprise-wide application performance, as well as one-click drill-downs to view bandwidth usage by location, end-user or device. WE Connect is fully mobile-enabled, allowing users to access key network data and analytics via customizable and easily digestible dashboards – anytime, anywhere.

"Fortinet and Windstream are both key members of MEF and share a commitment to complying with the highest industry standards for performance, assurance and agility, with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN recently achieving MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification," said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet. "With Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as part of Windstream Enterprise SD-WAN Concierge, enterprise customers have access to an unparalleled security and SD-WAN solution from Fortinet inside a best-in-class managed network solution."

Windstream Enterprise was recently awarded the prestigious 2019 SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year for North America by MEF, the nonprofit international telecom industry consortium.

Windstream Enterprise

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE